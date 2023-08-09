Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL – Land $1250 For Shohei Ohtani Prop Bets

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani is pretty much a lock to win the American League MVP and Cy Young awards, so you're not going to sneak up on the sportsbooks in this prop market. However, you can still take advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime player in the daily MLB player props.

Ohtani will be on the mound tonight when his team hosts the San Francisco Giants at Angel Stadium. You can get in on the action by signing up for a new account using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to land $1,250 for Ohtani prop bets on this evening.

In this article, we'll show you how to take full advantage of one of the top sports betting promo codes, and some of the prop bets you can wager on.

Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL To Land $1,250 For Shohei Ohtani Prop Bets

To get started on one of the top sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. This will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook new user registration page where you'll be required to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. In addition, you'll be asked to verify your identity, so you'll need to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Once you have completed the steps for registration, you'll be able to make your first deposit on one of the top credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount is $20, which can be made with various payment options such as PayPal, but you can take full advantage of this welcome offer by depositing enough to cover the $1,250 maximum amount.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL To Land $1,250 For Shohei Ohtani Prop Bets

After registering for your new account and making the minimum qualifying deposit amount, you need to know how the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, and how you can land $1250 for Ohtani prop bets. If your first bet wins, you'll keep your earnings like you would on a normal bet. However, if your first bet loses, you'll get a bonus bet back equal to the amount of your first bet – up to $1,250.

Caesars Sportsbook and its welcome offer are different from most of the other top sports betting sites, in that you'll only get one bonus bet back, compared to getting it back in multiple installments. This makes it a more lucrative welcome offer for bettors that wager more money, and it will cover their larger wagers. It should also be noted that you'll have 14 days to use your bonus bet or it will expire.

Land $1,250 For Shohei Ohtani Prop Bets With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Now that all the steps for registration and depositing have been completed, it's time to find some props for Ohtani tonight. You can bet on things like whether he'll hit a home run or not, how many total strikeouts he'll have on the mound, or even whether he'll factor in the winning or losing decision.

Whichever way you decide to go, use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get your $1,250 to use on Ohtani prop bets tonight.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.