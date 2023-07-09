Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL - Register Now For First Bet Offer

Today is the final day of baseball action before the MLB All-Star Game. This means you could make picks on Sunday's large MLB betting slate, or you could look to bet on the odds for the All-Star festivities. This includes the 2023 Home Run Derby, which is taking place tomorrow night. It remains one of the most exciting moments of the entire season, and you can find the odds to bet on it at Caesars Sportsbook, one of the top sports betting sites available.

If you do not have an account on Caesars yet, you are in luck. Before the MLB All-Star Game, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to receive the first bet offer, which is a bonus bet worth up to $1,250. Keep reading to find out how to claim this generous bonus.

Register With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For A First Bet Offer

The Home Run Derby takes place tomorrow, then the MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday. Before the action begins, claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes when you sign up using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Doing so will reward you with a $1,250 first bet, as long as you follow these steps.

Click our Caesars Sportsbook link and register on the sign-up page.

Use your identifying information in order to create your account on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL into the promo code field.

Deposit at least $20, then place your first bet.

Activate The $1,250 Offer With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

You can activate your $1,250 first bet offer by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Enter the promo code and deposit at least $20 in order to activate the promo offer, which will apply to your very first wager on one of the best betting apps.

If this first bet wins, congrats on making a profit! However, if your first bet loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer activates to reimburse the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250. The reimbursed bet credits expire in 14 days and cannot be combined with other promotional offers. Simply, use these bonus bets to place more bets and build up your bankroll.

Bet On Home Run Derby Odds With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

The 2023 Home Run Derby takes place tomorrow night, and we see some big names that will participate this year. You can place a bet on which player you believe will win at Caesars Sportsbook. To make things better, sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to claim a $1,250 first bet on one of the best credit card betting sites to use on the MLB All-Star odds.

The favorite in the odds to win the Home Run Derby is Pete Alonso, at +300. This means a $100 wager on Alonso would win $300. If you make this bet with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer, you would be reimbursed if Alonso didn't win.

Alonso has had plenty of success in the Home Run Derby, winning in both 2019 and 2021. If you make one bet on a player to win, it's hard to not put your money on the New York Mets' first baseman.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.