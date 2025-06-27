Missouri Sports Betting Launch: DraftKings, Underdog First to Apply for Licenses

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

The official launch of Missouri sports betting draws nearer, and it took another substantial step forward recently when DraftKings and Underdog became the first operators to turn in their license applications. It's widely expected that both sports betting apps will receive a license, adding two industry powerhouses to the options that players in the Show Me State have to use to place their wagers.

DraftKings' application isn't surprising considering it spent considerable funds lobbying for the legalization of online sports betting in Missouri last year. It also makes sense considering it already operates in nearby Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Kansas.

Bet365, BetMGM Lay Missouri Partnership Groundwork

DraftKings and Underdog Fantasy formally applying for licenses is a major step, but they're not the first sports betting sites to make waves in the Show Me State. Bet365 agreed to a partnership with the MLB's St. Louis Cardinals, the first of its kind in the state. We could see additional online sportsbooks link up with Missouri's pro teams such as the Royals or Blues, but it hasn't happened to this point. BetMGM and DraftKings are official betting sponsors of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

That makes it likely that those four will receive licenses to operate in the state. By law, Missouri may grant up to 14 licenses to the leading online sportsbooks – though it's unlikely that all 14 will be delivered right away.

Expect FanDuel, Caesars Sportsbook to Follow Suit

Missouri residents narrowly voted in November 2024 to legalize online sports betting in the state, meaning players will soon be able take advantage of a number of great Missouri sportsbook promos once operations launch prior to the Dec. 1 deadline.

Missouri bettors won't have access to real money Missouri online casinos , which was not part of any bills or vote back in 2024. Social casinos and sweepstakes casinos are available and always free to play, and online sports betting will be here soon enough, giving Show Me State residents hundreds of odds to choose from at the industry's leading online sportsbooks.

