Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET: Get $250 For NFL Betting

The NFL is finally back for another season, and we're already down one week. But it's never too late to start placing wagers on your favorite NFL teams. New users can register with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET and get $250 in bonus bets using one of the top sports betting apps available.

With big matchups set for Week 2, including the Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, and New York Jets at Dallas Cowboys, the bonus bets are yours after using one of the most rewarding sportsbook promo codes.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET And Get $250 In Bonus Bets For NFL Betting

New users can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET and get $250 for NFL betting of any bet type on one of the best sports betting sites. The earnings will be credited to your account in the form of bonus bets after a bettor wagers $50 on a first-time qualifying bet.

Bettors can get started by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. The link will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up portal. To be eligible, users must be a new customer at Caesars Sportsbook, located in a state with legalized sports betting during the promotion period, and be at least 21 years of age. You will have to enter personal identifying information and the promo code ROTOGET when prompted.

Once verified, you should make an initial deposit of at least $50 using a payment method supported by Caesars Sportsbook, including PayPal, credit cards, or online banking. Then, place a first-time bet of $50 or more. The bet must settle within 30 days of being placed to receive your bonus bets.

Claim The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET And Get $250 In Bonus Bets

New users who enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET will get $250 to use towards NFL betting after placing a $50 first-time bet.

Bonus bets will be issued as five $50 bet credits. The first $50 credit will be awarded to your account, then you will receive all subsequent $50 credits every Monday, until a total of $250 is received. Each bonus bet must be used within seven days from the date it was issued.

Get $250 In Bonus Bets For NFL Betting Using The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET

Now is the time to claim $250 in bonus bets with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET.

The first opportunity to bet on NFL Week 2 odds takes place on Thursday Night Football, as the Vikings look to rebound from a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a matchup with the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have plenty of firepower on offense, and you can place wagers on the spread, NFL player props like anytime touchdown scorers, game props, and many more.

It's sure to be an exciting season and you won't want to miss out. Click the "BET NOW" button and get started with the Caesar's Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.