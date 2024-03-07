Can I Bet on the MLB in North Carolina?

The short answer is, yes. North Carolina is joining 30 other states and has legalized sports betting after signing a bill last summer. Now, on Monday, March 11, 2024, sports bettors across the state will be able to wager on their favorite sports markets, including the MLB.

While North Carolina isn't home to any MLB team, that doesn't mean they can't enjoy a host of different MLB betting experiences. From wagering on MLB odds to MLB player props, there will be no shortage of oppportunities for residents to wagering on baseball come March 11.

Seven of the top North Carolina sportsbooks are currently offering users pre-registration offers so that sports bettors can get in on the action sooner. On Friday, March 1, 2024, pre-registration opened, providing users with the opportunity to gain hundreds of dollars in bonus bets.

To get started, all you have to do is register using the state's top online sportsbook pre-registration codes. Below, you'll find links to get started with each of these early sign-up offers.

North Carolina Sports Betting Pre-Reg Promo Codes for MLB Odds & Wagers

New users can claim pre-registration offers with the best North Carolina sports betting sites today. Take a look at some of the bonus bets you can receive just by signing up:

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Pre-Register and Get $200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTODBL: Pre-Register and Get Seven 100% Bet Boosts on Launch Day.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Pre-Register and Bet $10 on Launch Day, Get $225 in Bonus Bets.

bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Pre-Register and Get $100 in Extra Bonus Bets, Plus Launch Day Promo.

Fanatics North Carolina Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in Bonus Bets + $60 in Fanatics.com Store Credit.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets When You Pre-Register + $200 at Launch.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets When You Pre-Register + $200 at Launch.

How to Pre-Register with the Best NC Betting Promos

New customers can pre-register with the best NC betting promos to claim bonus bets even before Launch Day.

If you are physically located in North Carolina, a new user at any or all of the online sportsbooks listed above and at least 21 years of age or older, you qualify for these pre-registration offers. Get started by clicking any of the buttons above. You will be asked to enter personal identifying information including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number and last four digits of your SSN.

Enter the pre-registration code, if there is one, and agree to the Terms and Conditions of the online sportsbook. On March 11 at noon ET, access your account using your iOS or Android device and access your bonus bets to begin wagering on your favorite MLB team.

Bet on MLB in North Carolina on March 11

On March 11, 2024, online sports betting in the Tar Heel State will go live. New users will find their bonus bets delivered to their online sportsbook account, ready to use.

With all MLB teams currently in Spring Training, access the MLB Futures market and use your bonus bets for any game, scheduled to begin on March 28. The defending World Series champs, the Texas Rangers, will open the season against the Chicago Cubs. Wager on the moneyline, spread, or create a same-game parlay. Users can also bet early on this season's World Series odds, as the Los Angeles Dodgers lead with +350 odds.

Pre-register now with the best North Carolina sports betting apps and prepare for Launch Day on March 11, 2024 as sports betting history is made.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.