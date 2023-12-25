Celtics vs Lakers on Christmas: ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO Gives a $250 Bonus

ESPN BET is live in Massachusetts and sports bettors can now play with one of Massachusetts top sports betting apps. New app users who sign up today get $250 in bonus bets using the ESPN BET Massachusetts promo code ROTO .

With an exclusive $250 welcome bonus via promo code ROTO , new users can quickly be on their way to placing NBA props bets when YOUR Boston Celtics travel west to battle the LA Lakers on Christmas!

Get Started With $250 In Bonus Bets Using ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO

It's a great time to get started with $250 in bonuses with the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO now that the ESPN BET app is live in Massachusetts. Let's check out the details of this welcome offer:

Feature ESPN BET BetMGM & Caesars Sportsbook FanDuel & DraftKings Welcome Offer Bet ANYTHING, Get $250 in Bonus Bets First Bet Offers Bet-And-Gets With Bonus Bets User Interface Designed for maximum betting efficiency across multiple sports betting markets Standard Standard Recurring Promotions Lots available Varies Varies Launch Date November, 14 2023 Already Launched Already Launched Recommendation Highly recommended (especially with promo code) Recommended Recommended

Just place your first wager on any sportsbook bet, and you will receive $250 in bonus bets. The bonus bets will hit your account within 72 hours in five separate increments of $50 bonus bets and need to be used within seven days or they will expire. These bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market, with the exception of bets that have odds/profit boots or any other special promotions attached to it on one of the most reliable credit card betting sites.

Click on the "Bet Now" link below and sign up using the ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO.

Sign Up With ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO And Get $250 For Celtics vs Lakers Prop Bets

By now you know with the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO , you can score a $250 ESPN BET Massachusetts welcome offer. Use that tonight when the Celtics take a trip to the west coast to battle the Lakers on Christmas day.

Game: Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers Game Day: Monday, December 25

Monday, December 25 Game Time: 5 PM ET

5 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA How to Watch on TV: ABC, ESPN

Bet on this or any other NBA matchup at ESPN BET Massachusetts now.

Get $250 In Bonus Bets With ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO

If you have reached the age of 21, are located in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and have not previously opened an ESPN BET account, you qualify for this exclusive bet-and-get offer through one of the top Massachusetts betting promos.

To start the sign-up process using the ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO, click on the "Bet Now" link. You will be redirected to ESPN BET Massachusetts' secure new customer registration page, where you can open an account by providing basic personal details including your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number.

After you complete the sign-up process, and your new ESPN BET account has been verified, you can make a first deposit using your credit cards, debit card, PayPal, or online banking. You can then unlock $250 in bonus bets simply by making a first bet on anything at ESPN BET Massachusetts including NBA or NFL odds, NHL player props, and even things like Super Bowl futures.

ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO Gets You An Exclusive $250 Welcome Bonus

When you sign up using the ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO and make a first bet on anything on the ESPN BET mobile app, you unlock an exclusive welcome offer that sets you up with $250 in bonus bets. It doesn't matter what sports betting market you wager on, or whether your first bet wins or loses, you will still enjoy a welcome bonus of $250.

Bonus bets earned by signing up using the ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO are provided in $50 denominations. Four bonus bets, with a combined value of $200, will be instantly added to your account when you make your first bet on ESPN BET, and an additional $50 bonus bet will be added within 48 hours of the settlement of your first bet.

You can use your bonus bets to make wagers on any sports betting market offered by ESPN BET Massachusetts including NFL picks and NBA championship odds. However, it is important to remember that each bonus bet must be used in whole, and bonus bets cannot be combined with other top sportsbook promos offered by ESPN BET Massachusetts. In addition, bonus bets are valid for seven days from receipt, and are automatically deleted from your account if unused in that time.

$250 In Bonus Bets Unlocked By Exclusive ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO

The launch of ESPN BET Massachusetts promises to be a game changer for New England sports bettors looking to make wagers using the nation's best mobile sports betting apps. Backed by PENN Entertainment's industry-leading mobile betting app technology, ESPN BET Massachusetts is poised to provide some of the most competitive odds available across hundreds of sports betting markets.

You can be among the first to enjoy the benefits of the newest addition to the legal sports betting landscape with a $250 welcome bonus by signing up today using the ESPN BET Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO. Click the "Bet Now" link to take advantage of this exclusive, limited-time welcome offer from one of Massachusetts top online credit card betting sites.

Writer Daniel Coyle contributed to this story

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.