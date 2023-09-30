College football betting sites in Kentucky are now available for Kentucky sports bettors with the online sports betting market launching in the Bluegrass State on Sept. 28, 2023. Sign up with these top college football betting sites via the new user registration links on this page to claim the welcome bonus offers and bonus bets for NCAAF bets today.

These aren't only the best college football betting sites in Kentucky, they're also ranked as the best sports betting sites in the country, with lucrative Kentucky betting promos attached to each one. Choose your favorite and sign up today to place college football bets now.

Best College Football Sportsbooks In Kentucky

The best college football sportsbooks in Kentucky are the Kentucky sportsbooks listed on this page. Sign up for one online college sports betting site or claim welcome bonuses from multiple online sportsbooks with the "BET NOW" links below.

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code: Sign up with BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200 for $200 in bonus bets. Simply place a $10 first bet on college football to activate this welcome bonus.

Or choose to go with the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,500 first bet offer that can be used on college football bets today.

Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code: Kentucky sports bettors can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky Promo Code ROTOGET to claim a bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets offer.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code gives Kentucky bettors access to a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer. Place a $5 first bet on college football to net $200 in bonus bet credits today.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: The FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code is a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer as well. Try it out today, along with these other top college football betting sites in Kentucky.

There's also an exclusive FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code for new users. Claim the $5,000 No Sweat First Bet offer by clicking through the "BET NOW" link below.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: The Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code gives Kentucky bettors $365 in bonus bets following a $1 first bet on college football today. Sign up now!

How To Sign Up For College Football Betting Sites In Kentucky

In order to sign up for the top college football betting sites in Kentucky, you must be a new sportsbook user who is within Kentucky state lines. Depending on the college football betting site you choose, the minimum Kentucky sports betting age is either 18 or 21.

Simply follow the steps laid out below to get started online sports betting on college football today:

Click the "BET NOW" link for the Kentucky college sports betting site you want to sign up for.

Complete the new user registration info, including your name, email, home address, and date of birth.

Fill in the promo code or bonus code in the applicable field.

Make a qualifying minimum deposit to activate the welcome bonus.

Place your first bet on the Kentucky college sports betting site you've signed up for.

You can also place your first bet using the Kentucky betting apps associated with these sports betting sites, if you prefer that over the mobile website.

Use College Football Betting Sites In Kentucky For The NCAAF Games Today

Now that you've got all the info you need on the best college football betting sites in Kentucky, click on any of the "BET NOW" links below to make college football picks today. Get started with online sports betting on college football odds on the individual NCAAF games, or choose to wager on Heisman odds or other college football futures. These college football betting sites are the best of the best for Kentucky sports bettors and we highly recommend signing up today!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.