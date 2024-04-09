DraftKings Barstool Mini Golf Challenge: $25K Prize Pool + $150 Promo Code

With the 2024 Masters just a few days away, DraftKings Sportsbook and Barstool are partnering together to put on a Mini Golf Challenge this week. Gain access to a $25,000 prize pool plus $150 in instant bonus bets when you create an account with this DraftKings promo code and then opt-in to the Mini Golf contest.

Barstool shut down their sportsbook late last year, and have since partnered with DraftKings when it pertains to sports betting content. This Barstool Mini Golf challenge is just the latest example of this, as DraftKings is taking advantage of their "Sportsbook Pools" feature to award users with prizes and winnings for correctly picking the Barstool Mini Golf results and outcomes.

Below, keep reading for more information on how this contest works, how you can win a share of $25,000 in total prize money

DraftKings Barstool Mini Golf Challenge Details

The Barstool Mini Golf Challenge starts in less than 24 hours, and is free to enter for anyone who creates a new sportsbook account with DraftKings.

The official start time is 8 AM ET on Wednesday, April 10, and the challenge can be located under the "Pools" section of DraftKings Sportsbook.

There is one max entry per user allowed, with different amount of prize money (from the $25K pool) being awarded to those who make correct, winning picks on the Barstool Mini Golf Challenge.

Simply create a new account, place a $5 bet on the sports market of your choosing and then head over to the "DraftKings Sportsbook Pools" tab to opt into the Barstool Mini Golf Challenge contest.

DraftKings Barstool Mini Golf Challenge $25K Prize Pool

Based on the position you finish in during this contest, your winning froms the $25K prize pool will vary. Below is a table listing out the respective prize winnings for each place:

Position Prize 1st $1,000 2nd - 3rd $500 4th - 8th $100 9th - 58th $50 59th - 258th $25 259th - 958th $10 959th - 1958th $5 1959th - 4958th $1

DraftKings Promo Code for Barstool Mini Golf Challenge & More Sports

In addition to this special, $25,000 Mini Golf Challange, you can also bet on a plethora of other sports markets and odds.

The Masters kicks off on Thursday, followed by UFC 300 on Saturday night. You can always wager on NBA player props, NHL picks and MLB odds as well, as all three sports are into their regular seasons at the moment.

Bet on the Barstool Mini Golf Challenge and more odds with one of the best sportsbook promo codes available.

*Pick the correct answers by the start of the featured Barstool Sports event for a shot at this guaranteed prize pool! Official rules and scoring are used to determine the correct answers. Where DraftKings determines there is a change in the participant(s) and/or team(s), DraftKings reserves the right to modify the relevant question to reflect the new participant(s) and/or team(s) or cancel the contest or portion of the contest, as the case may be, as determined by DraftKings. All prizes will be distributed at the end of the event. Payout details are available in the table below. The start time is subject to change. This pool will payout in DK Dollars.

