Kentucky sports betting officially launched on September 28, 2023, with seven Kentucky betting apps going live. One of these sports betting apps is DraftKings Kentucky. Now that DraftKings Kentucky is live and operational in the Bluegrass State, the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code activated as well.

When you use the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code, new customers can secure $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $5, thanks to one of the best Kentucky sportsbook promo codes on the market today. Once you get the bonus, use it to bet on popular sports betting markets like NFL odds and NFL player props.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Activated For $200 In Bonus Bets

The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code activated in Kentucky on September 28, 2023. This promo code unlocks one of the best sports betting promos on the market today, giving you $200 in bonus bets with a $5 first bet.

As long as you are at least 18 years old, a new DraftKings Kentucky user, and physically located in the Bluegrass State when you sign up and bet today, you can take advantage of this terrific welcome offer now.

If you are ready to sign up and bet today, click through the direct sign-up link below. This takes you to the new customer registration portal on DraftKings Kentucky. While you are there, enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number. It also prompts you to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify the new account to bet today.

Once the new account is created and verified, make a first deposit of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code so you can get your hands on $200 in bonus bets to use on NFL Week 4 odds on one of the best Kentucky sportsbooks now.

How Do I Get $200 In Bonus Bets With The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Activated?

New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly with a first bet of at least $5 now that the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code activated today.

To get your hands on the $200 in bonus bets, all that you need to do is make a first bet of at least $5 on any open sports betting market offered on DraftKings Kentucky. Once you complete this action, you get $200 in bonus bets instantly awarded to the new account.

The $200 welcome bonus is awarded to your new account in the form of eight individual bonus bets worth $25, equalling $200 in total bonuses. Be mindful that you have seven days to use all of these bonus bets before they expire on one of the best PayPal betting sites.

Click through the link below to claim the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 first bet on one of the top credit card betting sites now.

Use $200 In Bonus Bets With The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code Activated Today

New DraftKings Kentucky customers can secure $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $5 with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code activated in the Bluegrass State today.

As long as you followed all of the necessary steps highlighted earlier in this guide, bonus bets should already be settled into your new DraftKings Kentucky account and ready to use. Since legal online sports betting in Kentucky is a new endeavor for Bluegrass State sports bettors, you may be chomping at the bit for the nearest opportunity to cash in on this generous welcome offer. But you won't have to wait long.

With Thursday Night Football kicking off tonight, you can use the bonus to bet on tonight's popular NFL Week 4 odds markets in the Lions vs. Packers game. You can also use the bonus to bet on MLB odds tonight as well. The sports betting markets are seemingly endless on DraftKings Kentucky, which is why it is one of the top sports betting apps in your state today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.