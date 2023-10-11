DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $150 In No Sweat Bets

Kentucky sports bettors can use the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus $150 in No Sweat Bets as part of one of the top Kentucky betting promos.

If a bettor is a first-time customer at DraftKings Kentucky, at least 18 years old, and physically located in Kentucky, they are eligible to claim this excellent welcome bonus using one of the top sports betting sites in Kentucky.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register a new DraftKings Kentucky account to place a $5 first bet and earn $200 in bonus bet credits instantly, plus up to $150 in No Sweat Bets today, using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $150 In No Sweat Bets

New DraftKings Kentucky customers can sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus $150 in No Sweat Bets available on one of the best Kentucky sports betting apps.

Begin the sign-up process by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at DraftKings Kentucky, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at DraftKings Kentucky.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at DraftKings Kentucky, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to seize $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code And Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $150 In No Sweat Bets

Kentucky sports bettors can use the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 instantly, plus up to $150 in No Sweat Bets, widely considered one of the best online sportsbook promo codes to claim in the Bluegrass State.

A $5 qualifying first bet can be placed on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to return $200 in bonus bets instantly. These can be wagered as eight, $25 bonus bet credits that are eligible to use for seven days before expiring in new DraftKings Kentucky accounts.

The second piece of this welcome bonus is available through the $150 No Sweat Bets offer, which must be opted into on each eligible game day, up to three times per week. Bettors must place a qualifying cash wager, up to $50, per eligible game day before the last game starts on that slate to remain eligible. A losing first bet yields a $50 No Sweat Bet bonus credit to wager, which cannot be divvied up into smaller denominations.

No Sweat Bet tokens are ineligible to use for redeeming the bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly part of the welcome bonus. None of these bonus bet credits can be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at DraftKings Kentucky.

Bonus bet credits are not returned with any winnings when staked on subsequent wagers at DraftKings Kentucky and they also have a 1x playthrough requirement attached, meaning a new DraftKings Kentucky customer must wager the amount earned in bonus bets before being able to make any withdrawal transactions.

Bet $5, Get $200 Instantly + $150 In No Sweat Bets With The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

Kentucky sports bettors can bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, plus up to $150 in No Sweat Bets with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code today.

Whether it's a $5 first bet, a bonus bet, or any other real money wager, DraftKings Kentucky customers can explore its vast selection of sports betting markets and bet types to place their preferred wagers, including on college football odds, like moneyline and spread. DraftKings Kentucky lets bettors wager college football player props as well, like anytime touchdown scorers.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to claim this two-part welcome bonus, which is a bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, combined with up to $150 in No Sweat Bets as a new customer using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.