DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Claim $200 For Launch Day

Legal Kentucky sports betting is almost here, and you can use the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to claim $200 for launch day on September 28, 2023. Residents of the Bluegrass State have been waiting a long time for this day, and what better way to get started than with $200 in bonus bets to get your sports betting journey off on a good foot by using one of the most generous sportsbook promo codes on the market today.

When sports betting does go live in Kentucky, you will have plenty of options when it comes to placing that first bet. The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for another deep run in the playoffs, and the first time you can bet their NFL odds on one of the top sports betting sites will be in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

Use the link above to sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to get your hands on $200 in bonus bets on launch day.

Sign Up With the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code To Claim $200 For Launch Day

To get started and sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code on one of the top sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button below. This will take you to the DraftKings Kentucky new user registration page where you will be required to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN in order to verify the new account to bet on launch day.

Once the new account is created and verified, you will get $200 in bonus bets added to your account on launch day, as long as you use the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code today.

Use The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code To Claim $200 For Launch Day

Now that you have completed your registration process and made your first deposit on one of the most reliable credit card betting sites, let's check out how the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code exactly works.

Once you click through the link to sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code and complete the new customer registration process detailed above, the sportsbook will be awarded the new account with $200 in bonus bets to use on September 28, 2023, legal Kentucky sports betting launch day.

Bonus bets are added to your new account in the form of eight bonus bets worth $25 each, equalling $200 in total bonuses. But be mindful that you have seven days to use the bonus bets otherwise they will expire on one of the top PayPal betting sites.

Claim $200 For Launch Day With The DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code

The time is almost here for you to claim $200 for launch day with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code. One of the best parts about this pre-launch welcome offer is that you do not need to make a first deposit to grab the bonus bets. Simply create your new account using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code link below and your bonus bets will be ready to use on launch day.

Once legal Kentucky sports betting goes live on September 28, 2023, you can use your $200 in bonus bets to bet on any open sports betting market offered on the sportsbook, including NFL Week 1 odds and NFL player props.

Use the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code to get your hands on $200 in bonus bets to use on legal Kentucky sports betting launch day that is just a few short weeks away.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.