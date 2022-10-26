DraftKings Maryland Promo Code: $200 Pre-Live Bonus Offer

Don't look now, but online sports betting in Maryland looks to be right around in the corner. While retail sports betting is already live, you will be able to bet from the comfort of your own home in late 2022 or early 2023. To celebrate, DraftKings is offering a special promotion with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code.

Sports bettors in Maryland sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code today to create your account and claim a pre-live bonus, which is $200 in free bets on launch day. To make this offer even sweeter, you will be entered to win one of five free bets worth $100K, making this one of the best sports betting promos currently available.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code $200 Pre-Live Bonus And $100K Sweepstakes

Retail sports betting in Maryland is already live, and online sports betting is coming to the state in late 2022 or early 2023. Get signed up and claim an exciting pre-live DraftKings Maryland Promo Code offer, which gives you $200 in free bets on the DraftKings Maryland launch day.

On top of that, you will be entered in a sweepstakes to win one of five $100K free bets that will also be given on DraftKings Maryland launch day. Take these easy steps to pre-register on one of the best sports betting sites today.

Click the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code link provided below, which will redirect you to a landing page with the Maryland pre-live offer. Click "SIGN ME UP" to open the registration form. Provide personal information to verify your identity, including your name, physical address, and email address.

Most accounts are automatically approved, as it uses the personal details to verify new customers. If that does not work, you will need to upload additional documents, such as a driver's license, to confirm your identity.

After completing these steps, you will be signed up for DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland and will automatically receive the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code pre-live offer, which gives you $200 in free bets and an entry into the $100K free bet sweepstakes.

Claim $200 In Free Bets For Launch Day With DraftKings Maryland Promo Code

The steps outlined above helps you to sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code to claim your $200 in free bets and entry into the $100K sweepstakes. As long as you are physically in Maryland and at least 21 years old, you are eligible to claim this pre-live promotion.

The $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code will be received in the form of eight $25 free bets. These promotional bets can be used on any of the odds at DraftKings Maryland. They also expire seven days after hitting your account, so make sure to use them before they disappear.

Free bets from the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code have no cash value, but all winnings from free bet wagers can be withdrawn.

When Does DraftKings Maryland Launch? How Do I Redeem My DraftKings Maryland Promo Code Pre-Live Bonus

Follow the steps to sign up through our DraftKings Maryland Promo Code link and claim the pre-live bonus, which is $200 in free bets and an entry into the $100K free bet contest. You will receive your free bets on launch day, but when does DraftKings Maryland launch?

While there is no specific launch day set as of now, DraftKings Maryland will go live in either late 2022 or early 2023. It will go live along with the official launch of online sports betting in Maryland.

DraftKings Sportsbook is known for the wide variety of ongoing promotions available, so you can expect to experience many other promotions and offers on launch day. That is why you should sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code now so you do not miss a second of the fun, while also claiming a bonus $200 into your account. Please play responsibly.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.