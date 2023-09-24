DraftKings Michigan Promo Code: Get Up To $350 For Lions vs Falcons Best Bets

Michigan bettors can register with the DraftKings Michigan Promo Code to get up to $350 for Lions vs. Falcons best bets using one of the best Michigan betting apps.

As long as a user is a first-time customer at DraftKings Michigan, at least 21 years old, and physically located within state borders, they qualify to redeem up to $350 in bonus bets with one of the best Michigan sportsbook promo codes.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to activate the DraftKings Michigan Promo Code for up to $350 in bonus bets to use on one of the best Michigan sportsbooks now.

Sign Up With DraftKings Michigan Promo Code To Get Up To $350 For Lions vs Falcons Best Bets

New Michigan users can sign up with the DraftKings Michigan Promo Code to get up to $350 for Lions vs. Falcons best bets by registering a new DraftKings Michigan account to claim one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register and create a new DraftKings Michigan account. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings Michigan, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required for new account verification purposes.

After your new account is created and verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the convenient payment methods supported on one of the best credit card betting sites. Then, place an initial qualifying wager of at least $5 to activate the welcome offer and get up to $350 in bonus bets now.

Use The DraftKings Michigan Promo Code And Get Up To $350 For Lions vs Falcons Best Bets

Michigan bettors can use the DraftKings Michigan Promo Code and get up to $350 for Lions vs. Falcons best bets on one of the top PayPal betting sites.

When you make a first bet of at least $5, you get $200 in bonus bets instantly. You can make this first bet on any open sports betting market offered on DraftKings Michigan, including NFL futures bets like Super Bowl odds. An additional $150 in No Sweat Bet tokens are also available to claim when new bettors opt in after creating a new DraftKings Michigan account.

Bonus bets are awarded to your new account in the form of eight $25 bonus bets, equalling $200 in total bonus bets. But be mindful that you have seven days to use these bonus bets before they expire. No Sweat Bet tokens let new DraftKings Michigan bettors earn one No Sweat Bet token per eligible gameday, totaling up to three per week. Get up to a $50 bonus bet credit with each No Sweat Bet token by settling a losing first bet.

Use the link below to claim the DraftKings Michigan Promo Code for up to $50 in bonus bets to use on Lions vs Falcons Week 3 NFL odds now.

Get Up To $350 For Lions vs Falcons Best Bets With DraftKings Michigan Promo Code

New DraftKings Michigan bettors get up to $350 for Lions vs. Falcons best bets with the DraftKings Michigan Promo Code. This welcome offer gives you $200 in bonus bets with a first bet of at least $5, plus up to $150 in additional No Sweat Bet tokens by settling a losing wager for each eligible game day.

Use this DraftKings Michigan Promo Code welcome offer to bet on any open sports betting market offered on DraftKings Michigan, including NFL Week 3 odds, NFL player props, and NFL futures today.

Register today by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link to qualify for up to $350 in total bonus bets using the DraftKings Michigan Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.