DraftKings New York Promo Code: Get Your Bonus Bets In NY

After fighting for legalization for their daily fantasy sports product in New York, DraftKings Sportsbook did not stop there. The company continued to innovate, creating one of the most popular online sportsbooks in America. Over a year since legalizing NY sports betting, it is very clear that DraftKings New York has lived up to expectations as one of the best NY sportsbooks.

If you live in New York or are just visiting, make sure you sign up for a new account through our DraftKings New York Promo Code link today. Once you create your account using the steps we outline below and place your first wager of at least $5, you will win $150 in Bonus Bets if your wager settles as a win! You do not want to miss out on one of the top NY betting promos.

DraftKings New York Promo Code Welcome Offer

Whether you are looking to bet on basketball, hockey, or another sports tonight, make sure to sign up with our DraftKings New York Promo Code link in order to claim a great offer that guarantees you a win. Bet $5 on any odds to receive $150 in bonus bets with a win, which you can use to place more picks. New users are able to sign up using these steps.

To begin your registration on one of the best NY betting apps, click our DraftKings New York Promo Code link, which will take you to the Draftings Sportsbook sign-up page. Once there, provide basic information, such as your name, email and physical address, in order to verify your identity and location. Fund your new account with at least $10 to finish your sign-up and activate the welcome offer.

Claim $150 In Bonus Bets With DraftKings New York Promo Code

Follow the steps outlined above to sign up with the DraftKings New York Promo Code link. When you follow the steps and fund your account with at least $10, the welcome offers automatically activates. This means you will receive your $150 in bonus bets if your $5 first bet wins.

Regardless of your first wager's outcome, you will receive $150 in bonus bets from the DraftKings New York Promo Code welcome offer. However, if you win your bet, you get to keep those winnings as well.

Bonus bets received from the DraftKings Sportsbook welcome promo are not able to bet withdrawn. However, winnings from bonus bet wagers are immediately eligible for withdrawal.

Online sports betting is coming to Massachusetts next month. Sign up with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code to join one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks now.

Get Your Bonus Bets In NY With DraftKings New York Promo Code

The easiest will you will have tonight is signing up for the DraftKings New York Promo Code offer. When you do, you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins.

However, since you get to keep your winnings on a winning wager as well, you may as well pick a winner in order to win twice on the same bet. Many bettors like to be aggressive and use their $5 wager on long odds, since they know their account will receive $150 regardless.

If you are wanting to be aggressive with your promo bet from the DraftKings New York Promo Code, take a look at some futures odds. You could bet $5 on the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl odds, or Aaron Judge to win American League MVP.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.