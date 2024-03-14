DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for Duke-NC State on March 14

Individuals in North Carolina can sign up using this exclusive DraftKings North Carolina promo code to qualify for a Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer available on one of the best sports betting apps in the state's brand-new online sports betting marketplace.

Simply create a new account, make a minimum deposit, place a $5 bet on the market of your choice and instantly get ten $25 bonus bets.

With the ACC Tournament in full swing, you can bet on Duke vs. NC State and Virginia vs. Boston College later this evening after securing your $250 in bonus bets.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to register for a new account with this DraftKings North Carolina promo code today. Grab your $250 in bonus bets for college basketball betting, NBA odds, future March Madness odds and more.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Explained

🎁 DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 💰 DraftKings NC Bonus Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated March 14, 2024

Sports bettors can sign up with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code to claim a Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer today.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new online sportsbook account at DraftKings North Carolina. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to fully register a new DraftKings North Carolina online sportsbook account. No physical promo code is required -- just use one of the BET NOW buttons. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 with any preferred payment method supported at DraftKings North Carolina. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any available online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to grab $250 in total bonus bets instantly today.

DraftKings North Carolina Sportsbook Promo

New customers can use the DraftKings North Carolina promo code for a Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets welcome bonus. This is one of the best NC betting promos available right now, at one of the highest-rated North Carolina sportsbooks.

Bonus bets are funded as $25 bonus bet credits and cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at DraftKings North Carolina. Bonus bets cannot be split across multiple wagers or divided into smaller denominations.

Any bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager is not returned with any winnings earned. All bonus bets contain a 1x wagering requirement at DraftKings North Carolina, meaning new customers must wager at least $250 before any withdrawal requests can be processed.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up for an account using this DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

Bet on Duke-NC State & More ACC Tournament Odds

New users can get $250 in total bonus bets to wager on March Madness and college basketball odds after registering with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code and placing a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type and odds today.

Explore a massive selection of college basketball betting markets available on DraftKings North Carolina mobile app and site, like the spread and moneyline odds for Duke in the 2nd Round of the ACC Tournament. With conference tournament play underway to determine March Madness seeding, bonus bets can be staked on college basketball game props, ranging from the first basket scorer to total team points and first-half moneyline odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below and sign up using the DraftKings North Carolina promo code to qualify for a Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets offer for North Carolina sports betting!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.