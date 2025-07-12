bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Get $150 Bonus for UFC & Cubs vs Yankees MLB Odds Saturday

New customers can use the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to get $150 in bonus bets—guaranteed. Bet on the Cubs-Yankees, MLB odds or UFC Fight Night bouts tonight.

Whether you're interested in the jam-packed 15-game MLB schedule or the Lewis vs Teixeira bout, the featured card on UFC Fight Night: Saturday has plenty of chances for sports wagering. And if you were looking to claim bonus bets right off the bat, the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE has you covered with a Bet $5, Get $150 offer.

Now is the time to get started with a new account using one of the most rewarding sportsbook promos you'll find anywhere. Just place a first-time wager of $5, and regardless of the outcome, you'll score $150 in bonus bets guaranteed from bet365.

You can also choose the alternate welcome offer when you sign up for a new account at one of the best sports betting apps. The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net allows you to get bonus bets back in the amount of your first wager if it comes in a losing effort. As implied in the title, the maximum amount of bonus bets you can get back from the first-time losing bet is $1,000.

Get a boost to your bankroll with $150 in bonus bets or punch back on a first-time loss with up to $1,000 in bonus bets. It's going to be an exciting night with UFC squaring off, as well as MLB coming down the stretch run before the All-Star break. Knock either welcome offer out of the park today and move forward with some extra help.

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE - Awards $150 in Bonus Bets For UFC, MLB

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Promo Bet $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified July 12, 2025

The bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer is exclusively available to new customers. Sign up today for one of the leading sports betting sites:

Tap any BET NOW button on this page and you will be redirected to bet365 sportsbook. Select your state, provide the required basic personal information, create a username and set up a secure password. Accept the terms and conditions. Make sure ROTOWIRE is displayed on the page as the exclusive bet365 bonus code; paste or type it in if not. Verify your location and confirm that you're of legal age to bet (21+ in most places). Choose any banking option bet365 accepts to make a minimum $10 deposit on one of the best credit card betting sites.

bet365 Bonus Code $150 Promo Details for Saturday, July 12

Sign up using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE to unlock an exclusive Bet $5, Get $150 welcome offer or opt to get the First Bet Safety Net Up to $1,000 on one of the leading sportsbooks that accepts PayPal.

The Bet $5, Get $150 offer gives you bonus bets, win or lose. The $1,000 offer refunds a lost opening bet with matching credit. Any bet credit awarded via either offer with one of the top MLB betting promos can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. With both bet365 bonus code offers, a bonus bet must be placed on odds of -500 or longer. The credit expires after seven days.

Sign up today for your bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE offer and back your favorite team or player.

Use bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE for UFC Odds, MLB Lines, Props & More

You are one step closer to the excitement on this Saturday with bonus bets there for the taking. If you're not sure of where to use your bonus bets, there's an entire lineup of games available. Let's see what we have in store:

bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE: Best Bets for Saturday, July 6, 2025

UFC Fight Night is headlined by the main event between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira. bet365 has the undefeated Teixeira (8-0) listed as a -275 favorite with Lewis as the +225 underdog. You can bet this fight in a number of different ways, including the outright winner, which round the fight will end in, and even the method of victory. There are odds for all 12 bouts on the card, so put your bonus bets to use right away.

In baseball, the Cubs-Yankees matchup will certainly get plenty of attention early in the day. We'll get a matchup of two lefties, as All-Stars Matthew Boyd and Max Fried will meet in what could be a World Series preview. Both offenses have fared well against southpaws this season, so the HR props market will be buzzing in such a great hitting environment in the Bronx.

With the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE just make a $5 opening bet on any game and collect $150 in bonus bets. Sign up today by clicking one of the BET NOW buttons to begin registration.