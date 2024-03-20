DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for March 20, First Four Odds

Sports bettors in North Carolina can sign up with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code to qualify for a Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer available at one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks for March Madness odds and First Four betting,

If an individual is a first-time customer at DraftKings North Carolina, at least 21 years old and physically present in North Carolina, they qualify to claim one of the top sportsbook promo codes in the state's brand-new legal sports betting marketplace. Simply register for a new account and place a $5 first-time bet to unlock $250 in bonus bets.

Click HERE or on one of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to sign up with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code today -- one of the best NC betting promos and March Madness betting promos for college basketball betting.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 💰 DraftKings NC Bonus Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated March 20, 2024

First-time customers can register with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code and wager on the First Four after placing a $5 qualifying wager to get $250 in bonus bets at DraftKings North Carolina today.

Get started by clicking on any BET NOW button on this page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last mandatory fields to enter in order to complete the registration of a new DraftKings North Carolina online sportsbook account. Make a $5 qualifying deposit using any preferred payment method supported at DraftKings North Carolina. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market, including college basketball odds, to get $250 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings North Carolina Sportsbook Promo for March 20

North Carolina sports bettors can use the DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code to bet on the First Four, beginning Wednesday night, featuring two play-in games for the 16 seed in the Midwest Region and 10 seed in the South Region.

Placing a $5 qualifying wager returns $250 in bonus bets instantly at DraftKings North Carolina. Bonus bets are funded as bonus bet credits, each expiring after seven days in newly registered accounts.

Bonus bets are not returned with any earned winnings when staked on subsequent wagers. Bonus bet credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred, and they are also barred from being eligible for any ongoing promotional offers at DraftKings North Carolina.

Bet on First Four Games & March Madness Odds at DraftKings North Carolina

Newly registered customers can bet at DraftKings North Carolina can bet on the First Four with the DraftKings North Carolina promo code used during sign-up to get $250 in bonus bets today.

Looking at tonight's First Four schedule, you have No. 16 Grambling vs. No. 16 Montana State at 6:40 PM ET and No. 10 Colorado vs. No. 10 Boise State at 9:10 PM ET. These final four teams are all looking to punch their ticket into the larger bracket that starts on Thursday.

Speaking of the larger bracket and Round 1, three local North Carolina teams will all be in action this week. UNC and NC State play on Thursday, March 21 while Duke plays on Friday, March 22. All three teams are great betting options for North Carolina sports betting fans.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below and use the DraftKings North Carolina promo code to qualify for a generous Bet $5, Get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.