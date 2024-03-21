DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $250 in Instant Bonus Bets for March 21 Odds

Two of three North Carolina teams in this year's NCAA Tournament will hit the floor for First Round action on Thursday as the UNC Tar Heels take on the Wagner Seahawks while the NC State Wolfpack clash with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. You can be ready to back the top teams in the Tar Heel State at this year's Big Dance with $250 in bonus bets by signing up right now using the latest DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

When you sign up for one of this year's most attractive March Madness betting promos and make a first bet of $5, you will be instantly rewarded with $250 in bonus bets that you can use to get in on Thursday's First Round odds or DraftKings player props.

Tip-off on these two exciting First Round contests is just hours away, so act now. Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up using the DraftKings North Carolina promo code and enjoy a $250 bonus from one of the country's best sports betting sites.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code CLICK HERE 💰 DraftKings NC Bonus Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated March 21, 2024

The welcome offer unlocked by the DraftKings North Carolina promo code is exclusively available to new customers who are at least 21 years old, and physically present in North Carolina. Just follow these few simple steps to get started.

Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to be redirected to DraftKings North Carolina's sign-up page. Provide the personal information requested, as well as documentation that verifies your identity. No physical promo code is required -- just use our sign-up link. Once your new account is approved, make a qualifying first deposit of $5 on the DraftKings Sportsbook app using supported banking methods including PayPal and credit cards.

DraftKings North Carolina Sportsbook Promo for March Madness

One of the top sportsbook promo codes, signing up using the DraftKings North Carolina promo code and making a qualifying first bet of $5 will instantly earn you $250 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets earned from this exclusive offer for North Carolina sports bettors can be used to place wagers on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings NC including the NC State Wolfpack odds and North Carolina Tar Heels odds, or to even make early bets on the Final Four odds and national championship futures.

Your $250 bonus will be automatically added to your account even if your first bet loses, and is provided in the form of 10 bonus bets valued at $25 each. Bonus bets are valid for seven days but cannot be combined with any other promos or bonuses offered by DraftKings North Carolina.

Bet on UNC-Wagner & NC State-Texas Tech with DraftKings North Carolina

While the North Carolina Tar Heels enter the NCAA Tournament amid high expectations and as one of the favorites on the March Madness futures, the NC State Wolfpack are poised to be Cinderella at this year's Big Dance after unexpectedly claiming the ACC Championship last weekend.

Regardless of whether you are backing March Madness favorites or underdogs, you will be well positioned to make your best college basketball bets with a $250 bonus by signing up today using DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

So, don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" link below and start making your college basketball picks using one of the best North Carolina sportsbooks and NC betting promos - the bet $5, get $250 DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.