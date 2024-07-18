DraftKings Pools, Contests & Promotions: Win Thousands in Prize Money

DraftKings Sportsbook is universally considered one of the top sports betting apps in the US. Between its user-friendly welcome offer, excellent variety of odds and frequent betting promotions, there is something for everyone at DraftKings.

In addition to all these perks, DraftKings goes one step further by offering an exclusive "DraftKings Pools" feature. Here, you can find a number of ongoing pools and contests that are typically free to enter -- after you complete a registration process with one of the featured sign-up links located on this page.

These DraftKings contests and pools span across a number of different sports leagues, including NFL, MLB, NBA, golf, MMA, boxing, etc., and have prize pools ranging as high as $25,000. Below, learn more about you can create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account today, becoming eligible for entry into all of the latest betting pools and contests.

DraftKings Pools & Contests (July 2024)

Below is a list of all the current DraftKings pools and contests that are available to be entered. After signing up with one of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page, scroll over to the "Pools" tab inside the DraftKings app or online sportsbook to access each of these contests.

📲 DraftKings Pool & Contest ✅ Entry Fee? 💰 Total Prize Pool 🗓️ Expiration Date T-Mobile Tuesday Baseball Series (7/20) Free $5,000 July 20, 2024 Those About to Die - NASCAR Cup Series Free $5,000 July 21, 2024 T-Mobile Tuesday Baseball Series (7/23) Free $5,000 July 23, 2024 Those About to Die - UFC 304 Free $5,000 July 27, 2024 Those About to Die Popularity Pool Free $1,000 July 28, 2024 Topo Chico Summer Soccer Series - Round of 32 Free $5,000 Aug 7, 2024 UFC Octagon Takeover - Las Vega Free $5,000 Sep 14, 2024 Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Prediction Pool Free $25,000 Nov 15, 2024

Information last verified on Thursday, July 18.

How to Enter DraftKings Contests & Pools

Entering all of these unique contests and prediction pools that DraftKings Sportsbook has to offer is an incredibly easy process.

The very first step is simply creating a new sportsbook account with DraftKings. As long as you are located in a legal betting state that permits DraftKings to operate, all you need to do is click on any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to begin the registration process.

Clicking this button will automatically take you to the DraftKings new-user registration page, while also applying an exclusive welcome bonus to your account. Once signed up, open the DraftKings betting app or online betting site and click the "Pools" tab at the top of the screen. Here, you will be able to view all the latest contests, pools and prediction promotions that DraftKings is currently offering.

DraftKings Pools & Contests Explained

DraftKings pools and contests are just another way to bet on sports online through one of the top online sportsbooks. These unique promotion types typically involve making specific picks and predictions around certain sporting events or games.

After signing up with the featured DraftKings promo code -- one of the top sportsbook promos in the US -- you will have full access to all the latest DraftKings contests and pools.

You can enter as many contests as you like, unlocking access to thousands in potential winnings and reward money.

Click the featured BET NOW button below to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.