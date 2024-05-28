DraftKings Promo Code: $1500 No Sweat Bet for Mavericks-Timberwolves Odds On Tuesday

With the NBA Finals coming into focus, it is the perfect time to get your hands on the welcome bonus up to $1,500 if you sign up using the DraftKings promo code offer. The Dallas Mavericks can punch their ticket to the Finals for the first time in 13 years with a win on Tuesday, when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the NBA West Finals.

The welcome bonus is a first-bet offer up to $1,500 in bonus bets, which has quickly emerged as one of the top sportsbook promo codes available for the NBA playoffs and more.

You can use DraftKings promo code offer to make more picks on the top NBA odds, point spreads and more, so don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" buttons in this article to sign up now and enjoy the benefits of a $1,500 No Sweat First Bet deal from one of America's best sports betting sites.

DraftKings Promo Code - How to Claim $1500 No Sweat First Bet

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Offer No Sweat Bet Up to $1,500 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated May 28, 2024

The DraftKings promo code offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are signing up for the first time and are physically located in a state where DraftKings sportsbook is licensed. Just follow these simple steps to sign up now.

Download and install the DraftKings Sportsbook app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to start the sign-up process at DraftKings' secure sign-up portal. Complete the online sign-up form, and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Upon approval, make a qualifying first deposit of $5 by PayPal or a credit card using the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Promo Code $1500 Bonus Offer Details

To qualify for the DraftKings promo code, sports bettors must be a new customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting where DraftKings is licensed to operate, and at least 21 years of age.

Here's how the DraftKings promo offer works: After creating an account and making your first-time deposit and wager, just wait for your bet to settle. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get your money back in the form of a bonus bet that matches the amount of your initial wager, up to a maximum of $1,500.

A bonus bet awarded through the DraftKings promo code cannot be broken up into smaller denominations and will have a 1x playthrough requirement. Bonus bets cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used for any other promotional offers at DraftKings Sportsbook. They will expire within seven days of being delivered to your online sportsbook account.

Use DraftKings Promo Code to Wager on NBA & NHL Odds

On Wednesday evening, the NHL playoff scene shifts to Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oilers play host to the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference final. Bet on the NHL using the top Stanley Cup odds.

On the hardwood, in addition to setting you up with a welcome bonus of up to $1,500, the latest No Sweat First Bet offer unlocked by the DraftKings promo code offer also enables you to wager on a No Sweat NBA Same Game Parlay everyday during the NBA playoffs using NBA Finals odds.

With so much action available on NBA odds and NBA player props, there has never been a better time to pad your bankroll with a bonus of up to $1,500 by taking advantage of the No Sweat First Bet offer available to new customers signing up using the DraftKings promo code.

Click the "BET NOW" button here now to get started, and stake your claim on one of the country's most popular sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.