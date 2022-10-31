DraftKings Promo Code: Bengals vs Browns Predictions Tonight

To end an exciting NFL Week 8, we have the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns facing off on Monday Night Football. AFC North matchups on prime time television always seem to be competitive, and Bengals vs. Browns tonight will likely be no different. Bet on this MNF matchup tonight with the DraftKings Promo Code.

New users who sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code link will be given a special offer for Monday Night Football. Bet $5 on MNF to get $200 in free bets regardless of the outcome of your wager. Below, we will discuss how you can sign up and claim one of the best sports betting promos for tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer For Bengals vs. Browns Predictions Tonight

Bet $5 on Bengals vs Browns predictions tonight to get $200 in free bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code offer. Take the following steps to sign up and claim the promotion on one of the best sports betting sites for Monday Night Football tonight.

Start by clicking our DraftKings Promo Code link. This will take you to the DraftKings registration page and automatically apply the promo code in the process. Once you are there, you will be asked to verify your location and identity by providing basic personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address.

The final step is to deposit at least $10 to fund your new account. After this, you will activate the promotional offer.

Claim $200 Free Bets From The DraftKings Promo Code For Bengals vs. Browns Predictions Tonight

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can claim your $200 in free bets by signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code. The welcome promotion activates once you follow the steps above and deposit at least $10, making your first $5 bet on Bengals vs. Browns predictions return $200 in free bets.

Bet $5 on Bengals vs. Browns predictions tonight. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, you will receive $200 in free bets. If your MNF wager wins, you get to keep your winnings and the $200 in free bets.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, your opportunities for sports betting on DraftKings Sportsbook are coming soon enough. Sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code or the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for generous pre-live offers.

The free bet credits from the DraftKings Promo Code offer will be dispersed in eight $25 free bets. These credits expire within seven days, so make sure you use them before they disappear.

Bet $5 On Bengals vs. Browns Predictions Tonight, Get $200 With DraftKings Promo Code

There will be a lot of orange on your television screen for Bengals vs. Browns tonight, but there is a lot of green to be made on this matchup. Sign up with our DraftKings Promo Code link using the steps above to claim a fantastic promotion for Monday Night Football. Bet $5 on Bengals vs. Browns predictions tonight to win $200 in free bets, regardless of your wager's outcome.

Knowing you will profit on your NFL Week 8 picks regardless if you win or lose is a great feeling, but it will feel even better to collect winnings from your Bengals vs. Browns predictions as well. Because of that, we side with the Cincinnati Bengals to win on the road.

Yes, Ja'Marr Chase is out, Tee Higgins is talented enough to be a WR1, and there are many other weapons on this Cincinnati offense. Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code, bet $5 on the Bengals to win, then collect your $200 in free bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.