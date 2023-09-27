DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 + $150 In No Sweat Bets

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season concluded with some pretty interesting scores, and as we head into Week 4, you won't want to miss out on this exclusive offer. As a new user, sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 instantly + $150 in No Sweat Bets on one of the best sports betting apps nationwide.

To qualify for one of the best sportsbook promo codes, bettors must be a first-time user to DraftKings Sportsbook, located in a state with legalized sports betting, and be at least 21 years of age or older. Get started now by clicking the "BET NOW" button above and wager your first $5 to activate the DraftKings Promo Code.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 + $150 In No Sweat Bets

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 instantly PLUS up to $150 in No Sweat Bets using one of the most popular sports betting sites.

Getting started is easy. Follow the steps below.

Click the "BET NOW" button. This link will take you to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page.

Create a username and password. You will be asked to provide a valid email address.

When prompted, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Accept the DraftKings Sportsbook terms and conditions.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any payment method supported by DraftKings Sportsbook, including PayPal or any major credit cards.

Finally, make your $5 first-time bet on any betting market and bet type.

Claim The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly + $150 In No Sweat Bets

After you made your initial $5 first-time bet using the DraftKings Promo Code, you will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets plus $150 in No Sweat Bets.

The $200 in bonus bets will be delivered as eight $25 credits that will be deposited directly to your DraftKings Sportsbook account. To use your No Sweat Bets, you must opt in. These will be issued per eligible gameday, up to three per week. If your bet loses after opting in, you will be paid the amount of the losing bet, up to $150.

All bonus bets must be used within seven days of receiving them. They cannot be used on odds boosts, live bets, same-game parlays, free bets, cash-out bets, and voided bets.

Get $200 Instantly + $150 In No Sweat Bets For TNF Using The DraftKings Promo Code

As a new customer, use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 instantly PLUS $150 in No Sweat Bets. The $200 will be delivered as eight $25 bonus bets, whether you win or lose. And the best part is, you don't even have to wait for your bet to settle. If your bet loses, your No Sweat Bets will then kick in.

Your initial wager, bonus bets, and No Sweat Bets can be used to bet on NFL odds for Thursday Night Football. The Detroit Lions (2-1) will take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) in a batte to see who will pull ahead with three wins. Bet on the moneyline (Packers -105, Lions -115), spread (Packers +1, Lions -1), or the Over/Under (45). You can even place wagers on NFL player props such as first touchdown scorer or total number of passing yards.

Join one of the best online sports betting communities today and place your first wager on TNF at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.