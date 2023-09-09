DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 For College Football Odds

New users can register with DraftKings Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly for college football odds as part of the exclusive welcome bonus available using one of the best sports betting apps in the United States.

If a bettor is a first-time customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years old, they are eligible to redeem this fantastic welcome bonus using one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to create your new DraftKings Sportsbook account to grab $200 in bonus bet credits instantly after placing a $5 first bet to redeem this excellent welcome bonus at DraftKings Sportsbook today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Bet $5, Get $200 For College Football Odds

Bettors can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets for college football odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

To create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account, just click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. That takes you to the new customer registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. You also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the identity verification process at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at DraftKings Sportsbook, like PayPal or any major credit cards. Afterward, place a $5 first bet on any preferred betting market, like college football odds, to instantly receive $200 in bonus bets.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet $5, Get $200 For College Football Odds

New customers can use the DraftKings Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 for college football odds entering Week 2 of the 2023 college football season at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Once a minimum deposit of $5 is made, a bettor can place a $5 cash wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds. No wagering restrictions apply, while bonus bets are sent to a new customer's DraftKings Sportsbook account, arriving as eight, $25 bonus bet credits instantly upon placing a $5 first bet. Bonus bets are eligible to wager for seven days before expiring, so bettors need to wager with them while valid for one week in their new DraftKings Sportsbook account.

Bonus bets are not eligible to withdraw, transfer, or opt into other ongoing promotional bonuses at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are also not included with any returned winnings.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to redeem the DraftKings Promo Code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly to wager college football odds.

Bet $5, Get $200 For College Football Odds With The DraftKings Promo Code

New users can bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly for college football odds with the DraftKings Promo Code at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Place a $5 first bet using cash or any bonus bets accrued, wagering any preferred sports betting markets, bet types, and odds, including Week 2 college football odds, like spread and total. College football player props markets, in eligible legal betting states, contain exciting player props to wager, like anytime touchdown scorers, total passing touchdowns, and total receiving yards recorded in a game. You can also bet on college football futures, including college football national championship odds and Heisman Trophy odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up and earn $200 in bonus bets instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code after placing a $5 first bet at DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.