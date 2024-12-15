DraftKings Promo Code - Bet $5 & Win $150 in Bonus for Bills-Lions, Steelers-Eagles & More

The late-afternoon schedule for NFL betting today features some terrific matchups. With all the NFL betting options for Bills-Lions, Steelers-Eagles and more, you need to register for a new account using the DraftKings promo code and get for $150 in bonus bets if your opening wager of $5 or more is a winner.

Download one of the best sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device and tap on our "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register using the DraftKings promo code offer.

By claiming one of the top sportsbook promos in the marketplace, you can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet settles as a win. Use this sports betting bonus to wager on the NFL or anything you might be interested in.

Whether it's the NFL, Sunday NBA betting, NCAA Top 25 basketball or something else, wager on the sports betting market of your choice. Just tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and claim this bet $5 and get $150 if your bet wins welcome offer!

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 & Win $150 - Claim Bonus Now

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Win $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 15, 2024

Players can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 if your first bet wins after registering a new account on one of the nation's top sports betting sites. Here's how to register:

Tap or click any "BET NOW" button on this page to load the DraftKings Sportsbook promotional offer welcome page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields on the new customer registration portal. There's no need to enter the DraftKings promo code since the bet-and-get welcome offer is automatically applied to your account when you use any of our BET NOW buttons on this page. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any banking method available on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds, and if it settles as a win, get $150 in bonus bets to wager with on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code - Terms & Conditions for Sunday, December 15

To claim the DraftKings promo code, there are several terms and conditions to fulfill to become eligible for this bet-and-get welcome offer. An individual must be a first-time customer of DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legal sports betting where DraftKings is licensed to operate as one of the best PayPal betting sites.

If a $5 first bet settles as a win, $150 in bonus bets are issued via one of the best NFL betting promos. Bonus bets via the DraftKings promo code offer are funded as six $25 bonus-bet credits, each containing a seven-day expiration date. Bonus bets are single-use and cannot be combined or divided into different denominations.

With this DraftKings promo code, note that customers in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA or VT must win their first bet to get the $150. If you are in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV, you will receive their bonus bets, win or lose.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with any bonus bet and any bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. There is also a 1x wagering requirement to fulfill on one the best NBA betting apps before any withdrawal request can be processed from a new customer's account cash balance.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below to register with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 if your first bet wins on DraftKings Sportsbook today.

DraftKings Promo Code Works for NFL Betting & Sunday Night Football

There has never been a better time to utilize the Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer for Packers-Seahawks on Sunday Night Football game with the DraftKings promo code.

This is a huge game for the NFC playoff picture, according to the latest NFL odds, as the Seahawks hold a slim lead in the NFC West. At 9-4, the Packers can't afford any more hiccups down the stretch with the Bucs, Falcons, Commanders and Rams all vying for position to get into the postseason.

The big game of the day is the Bills-Lions, which could be a preview of Super Bowl odds. We'll also see the Battle of the Keystone State as the Steelers-Eagles do battle in Philly. Playoff-hopeful teams go to war in the Buccaneers-Chargers and Colts-Broncos games.

Use the DraftKings promo code to register for an account and make your opening wager of $5 or more on one of the best NFL betting sites for any of this afternoon's games or the SNF matchup. If your bet wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets.

Whichever way you want to bet, don't delay. Start now by tapping any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register a new account with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for its bet-and-get welcome offer. Place a $5 first bet today and get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.