DraftKings Promo Code: Bet On Phillies vs Astros Tonight

The 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros continues tonight. It looks like anyone could win this best-of-seven series, making Phillies vs Astros an exciting matchup to bet on. You can bet on the World Series tonight using the DraftKings Promo Code for a special MLB offer.

New users who sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to bet on Phillies vs Astros tonight can take advantage of one of the best sports betting promos available. Bet $5 on this World Series matchup to get $200 in free bets, regardless of the outcome of your wager.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code Offer For Phillies vs Astros Tonight

Thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code, new users can bet $5 on Phillies vs. Astros tonight to get $200 in free bets. Follow these steps to sign up with one of the best sports betting sites and claim this exciting welcome promotion for the World Series tonight.

Begin by clicking our DraftKings Promo Code link, which will take you to the DraftKings registration page and automatically apply the promo code. Once you are there, you will be asked to verify your location and identity by providing basic personal information, such as your name, email, and physical address.

Fund your new account with at least $10 to finish the sign-up process and activate the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

Redeem $200 Free Bets From The DraftKings Promo Code For Phillies vs Astros Tonight

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook operates, you are eligible to redeem the DraftKings Promo Code offer, which rewards you $200 in free bets following your first $5 wager on Phillies vs. Astros tonight. Once you deposit at least $10, the promotion activates to make your first wager eligible for the promotion.

Bet $5 on Phillies vs. Astros tonight. Regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, you will receive $200 in free bets. If your World Series wager wins, you get to keep your winnings and the $200 in free bets.

Free bets from the DraftKings Promo Code offer will be dispersed in eight $25 free bets. These credits expire in seven days, so make sure you use them up within a week.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, sports betting on DraftKings Sportsbook is heading your way. Sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code or the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for generous pre-live offers.

Bet $5 On Phillies vs Astros Tonight, Get $200 With DraftKings Promo Code

The Phillies vs. Astros World Series continues tonight. Bet $5 on this matchup to receive $200 in free bets from the DraftKings Promo Code welcome offer.

There are many different ways to bet on Phillies vs. Astros tonight. You can place your $5 wager on the winner of tonight's matchup or bet on the run line. If you are not interested in betting on the outcome of tonight's game, use your promotional bet on a player prop wager, such as betting a pitcher's strikeout total or pick a player to hit a home run.

Regardless of how you choose to bet on the Phillies vs. Astros World Series game tonight, sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to receive $200 in free bets following your first $5 wager.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.