DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Up To $350 For NFL Betting

New users can get the latest and most exclusive offer to enhance their sports betting experience using the DraftKings Promo Code. Wager just $5 on a first-time bet and get up to $350 in bonus bets on one of the best sports betting apps nationwide.

To qualify, a bettor must be a first-time customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, located in a state where sports betting is legal, and be at least 21 years of age or older. To get started using one of the best sports betting sites available, click the "BET NOW" button above to claim one of the top sportsbook promo codes.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get Up To $350 For NFL Betting

Sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get up to $350 in bonus bets for NFL betting. The $350 includes $200 instantly once you place your first-time bet plus up to $150 in no sweat bets.

To get started, follow the instructions below:

Click on the "BET NOW" button. This link will take you to a registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Create a username and password. You will also have to provide a valid email address.

When prompted, enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Hit "Submit" and wait for DraftKings Sportsbook to verify your account.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any payment method supported by DraftKings, including PayPal or credit cards.

Place your $5 first-time bet of any bet type on any NFL game.

You'll earn up to $350 using one of the most lucrative sports betting promo codes. It's that easy!

Claim Up To $350 For NFL Betting With The DraftKings Promo Code

After making your initial $5 first-time bet using the DraftKings Promo Code, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. The bonus bets will be delivered as eight $25 credits that will be deposited directly to your DraftKings Sportsbook account.

In addition, new bettors will also get up to $150 in no sweat bets. You must opt-in to use your no sweat bets, which will be issued per eligible gameday, up to three per week. If your bet loses after opting in and applying the no sweat token, you are paid the amount of the losing bet, up to $150.

All bonus bets must be used within seven days of receiving them. They cannot be used on odds boosts, live bets, parlays, free bets, cash-out bets, voided bets, or used for any other promotion at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Bet On The NFL With Up To $350

As a new customer, get up to $350, including $200 in bonus bets instantly and up to $150 in no sweat bets using the DraftKigns Promo Code. The $200 will be delivered as eight $25 bonus bets immediately — without waiting for your bet to settle. The best part is, if your bet loses, your no sweat bets will kick in.

Your initial bet or bonus bets can be used on MNF where the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The match-up is the only one against two undefeated teams, making things even more interesting as one team will finally take home their first loss of the season.

After looking at the NFL odds, you can bet on the moneyline (Eagles -285, Bucs +230), point spread (Eagles -6.5), or total (45.5). Your first-time bet or bonus bets can also be used on NFL player props. Wager on whether you think Jalen Hurts will score another touchdown, or whether Baker Mayfield will throw his first interception.

There's no better time to cash in at one of the best sports betting sites in the country. Click the "BET NOW" button to get started today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.