DraftKings Promo Code for April 11: Get $150 in Instant Bonus Bets for The Masters

There are some big events on tap these next few days, so use the DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly for The Masters and UFC 300. When you sign up for a new DraftKings account, use one of the most generous sportsbook promo codes in the industry, and then place a first-time $5 wager. As soon as you place that first-time wager, you're getting $150 in bonus bets to use at one of the most notable sports betting apps.

It all begins early Thursday morning at Augusta National for the 88th edition of golf's premier event – The Masters. Scottie Scheffler (+450) is the clear favorite, with golfers like Rory McIlroy (+1000), Jon Rahm (+1100), Xander Schauffele (+1600), and Brooks Koepka (+2000) all looking to win the coveted green jacket.

UFC 300 rings the bell on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event is a Light Heavyweight Title Fight between Alex Pereira (-130) vs Jamahal Hill (+110), but we'll also see some big fights between Zhang Weili (-500) vs Yan Xiaonan (+380), and Justin Gaethje (-175) vs Max Holloway (+145).

Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started with the DraftKings promo code today and begin wagering on The Masters, UFC 300 and more sports.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook? Prestigious brand and friendly user experience 📆 Promo Last Updated April 11, 2024

If you are a new customer, at least 21 years old, and located in a state where one of the most popular online sportsbooks is legal, you can follow the steps below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to begin the process of signing up for a new account. You will be redirected to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $5+ at DraftKings using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at DraftKings.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for 4/11

With the DraftKings promo code in your corner, you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly for The Masters and UFC 300.

Just place a first-time wager of $5, and the best part is that it doesn't even matter if it wins or not. No matter the outcome, you're getting $150 in bonus bets to use on any sports betting market at DraftKings. Keep in mind, though, that you'll have seven days to use the entire $150 amount of bonus bets before expiring.

Bet on The Masters, UFC 300 Odds & More with this DraftKings Promo Code

Now that you have all of the information you need, it's time to place your first-time $5 bet with the DraftKings promo code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly for The Masters and UFC 300.

DraftKings is all set for your PGA betting and UFC betting needs over these next few days. If you place your first wager today on The Masters, you'll have enough to make live bets, or just unload them on the entire UFC 300 card. Get started today with this DraftKings promo code to be a part of all the action!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.