DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus Bets for March 24, UConn-Northwestern Odds

Sports bettors can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer available on one of the best sports betting apps in the United States.

Wager on key Round 2 NCAA Tournament games this Sunday including Purdue-Utah State, Duke-JMU and more,

If an individual is physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at DraftKings, they qualify to claim this generous welcome offer, which also ranks as one of the premier credit card betting sites in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above and register a new DraftKings online sportsbook account after signing up with the DraftKings promo code for $150 in instant bonus bets at one of the best sports betting sites for March Madness odds.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook? Prestigious brand and friendly user experience 📆 Promo Last Updated March 24, 2024

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offer for Round 2 March Madness action:

Get started by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. Provide your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the registration of a new DraftKings account. Once registered, make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any available payment methods preferred. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any of the extensive number of online sports betting markets at DraftKings to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo for NCAA Tournament Round 2

Prospective sports bettors can use the DraftKings promo code for a bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer to use on March Madness Round 2 odds and many other sports betting markets available on the DraftKings mobile app and website.

Bonus bets are funded as six $25 bonus bet credits, expiring after seven days. No bonus bets can be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at DraftKings.

Bonus bets cannot be divvied into smaller denominations and must be wagered straight within their seven-day expiration date. Any bonus bets staked on a subsequent wager are not returned with any winnings earned at DraftKings.

Bet on UConn-Northwestern & More March Madness Odds

New customers can wager March Madness Round 2 odds after signing up with the DraftKings promo code to unlock $150 in bonus bets for college basketball betting.

There are 8 games left in Round 2 following a hectic first day of Round of 32 action in the March Madness tournament. Wager spread, moneyline, and total odds in these games, like like Clemson vs. Baylor.

Or, invest in National Champion futures, where the red-hot UConn Huskies are available to wager at the shortest odds. Oddsmakers value the Huskies as a +280 favorite to win the tournament for the second year in a row, which is a shorter number following their 39-point win over 16-seed Stetson in Round 1. They'll be in action today against No. 9 seed Northwestern.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below and use the DraftKings promo code to sign up for a bet $5, get $150 offer for March Madness betting -- one of the best sportsbook promo codes available for March 24 odds.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.