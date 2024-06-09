DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for NBA Finals Game 2 Odds

The battle for the Larry O'Brien Trophy continues on Sunday, as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden, and you can give yourself an extra edge when making your NBA picks with a $150 instant bonus when you sign up today for the latest DraftKings promo code welcome offer.

This limited time offer is positioned to be one of the top sportsbook promo codes of the summer, and enables new customers signing up using the DraftKings promo code to claim $150 in bonuses simply by making a first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings including the NBA Finals odds and DraftKings player props.

To get started, click the "BET NOW" button now, and stake your claim to a $150 instant bonus from one of America's favorite credit card betting sites.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Game 2 of the NBA Finals

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated June 9, 2024

The latest DraftKings promo code welcome offer is available to new customers only. You must be 21 or older, and physically located in a US state where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed, to take advantage of this lucrative offer.

Just follow these simple steps to sign up now. Download and install the DraftKings Sportsbook app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to start the sign-up process at DraftKings' secure sign-up portal. Complete the online sign-up form, and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Upon approval, make a qualifying first deposit of $5 by PayPal or a credit card using the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer Details

New customers signing up today for the latest DraftKings promo code offer can enjoy an instant bonus of $150 simply by making a qualifying first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Regardless of the outcome of your first bet, once it is settled, a $150 welcome bonus will be automatically added to your account in the form of six bonus bets, each valued at $25. Each bonus bet can be used in whole to make more wagers on the NBA odds, point spreads, and futures.

However, the bonus bets earned through the latest DraftKings promo code offer must be used within seven days of receipt and cannot be combined with any other promos or bonuses offered by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bet $5, Get $150 for Sunday NBA Finals Odds With the DraftKings Promo Code

In addition to Game 2 of the NBA Finals, sports bettors can look forward to plenty of excitement on Sunday. The action kicks off early in Paris, where this year's French Open men's singles champion will be crowned at Stade Rolland-Garros, followed later in the day by the final game of a highly anticipated weekend series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Whether you are planning to get in on some tennis betting or making your best bets on the MLB odds, you can give yourself more chances to have a winning weekend with $150 in bonus bets by signing up today with the DraftKings promo code.

Click the "BET NOW" button now, and claim your $150 welcome bonus from one of the country's most popular sports betting apps.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.