DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

We're ready to kick off another big week of action in sports, so let's get started with a new account using the DraftKings Promo Code. Using one of the most elite sportsbook promo codes gives new customers $150 in bonus bets and a free daily No Sweat Same Game Parlay wager. Just go ahead and place your first bet of at least $5, and those bonuses are all yours.

On this Monday night, we've got the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. The NBA has a massive 11-game slate with games including the Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, the Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat, the Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets, and the New York Knicks at Los Angeles Lakers. There are no Top-25 teams in college basketball hitting the court, but there are some intriguing matchups like Oakland at Michigan State and Bradley at Duquesne. The NHL only has five games, but all eyes will be on the Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins matchup.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Get started at one of the most reliable sports betting apps by clicking on the "BET NOW" button below. You will be redirected to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you will be required to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Verifying your identity is also needed, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when prompted.

Once you complete those steps, you can make your first deposit at one of the most trusted credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at DraftKings is $5, which is all you'll need for the first bet on the welcome offer.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly

Check out the details on how to use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

The DraftKings welcome offer is quite simple to understand and use. Just place your first wager of $5, and whether it wins or loses, you'll get $150 in bonus bets and a free daily No Sweat SGP bet instantly to use at one of the best online sportsbooks. These bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market, as long as they aren't attached to odds/profit boosts or promotions, and they will expire if not used within seven days.

Get $150 In Bonus Bets Instantly With The DraftKings Promo Code

This is the perfect time to get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the DraftKings Promo Code.

We're all geared up for tonight, and you could take advantage of this great welcome offer from DraftKings. Whether you're betting on NFL odds, NFL player props, or any of the other sports on one of the most trustworthy PayPal betting sites, make sure to get your $150 in bonus bets and free daily No Sweat SGP wager when you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.