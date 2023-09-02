DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 For College Football Odds

It's set to be a huge day of action, so why not get started with a new account using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 for college football odds. By using this lucrative sportsbook promo code, all you need to do is place your first bet for at least $5 and the bonus bets are all yours. This is one of the most highly rated sports betting sites according to ratings on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

As for the college football action, there is no shortage of games you'll want to watch today. Deion Sanders makes his coaching debut for the Colorado Buffaloes against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Virginia Cavaliers take on the #12 Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, while it's West Virginia at #7 Penn State, and the Battle of the Carolinas at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte between the #21 North Carolina Tar Heels and South Carolina Gamecocks.

Any of these games would be a great place to land your first bet with DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $200 For College Football Odds

To begin your sports betting journey on one of the top sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will take you to the DraftKings new user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. Additionally, you will need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN in order to verify your identity.

After completing the registration process, you will be able to make your first deposit on one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit is $5 at DraftKings, which makes it one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $200 For College Football Odds

The DraftKings Promo Code is quite simple and easy to use. Just place your first bet of at least $5 and you'll get $200 in bonus bets immediately on one of the best credit card betting sites.

There aren't many restrictions with the bonus bets you'll receive from DraftKings. The rare exceptions are using them on a one-time playthrough basis before trying to withdraw, and also not using them on bets that already have odds/profit boosts or other promotions attached to them.

Get $200 For College Football Odds Using The DraftKings Promo Code

Now we're at the final step of this process, and it's time to place that first bet and get $200 for college football odds using the DraftKings Promo Code. If you feel like looking into the crystal ball, you can also make your pick from Heisman Trophy odds and college football national championship odds as well.

We mentioned a few of the big matchups today at the top of the article, but there are plenty of other ranked teams in play. We'll see Tennessee State at #13 Notre Dame, #3 Ohio State at Indiana, and Boise State at #10 Washington.

With all of these great games, you can't go wrong getting $200 for college football odds using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.