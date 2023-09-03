DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 For MLB Picks Instantly

Bettors can sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets for MLB picks instantly available on one of the best sports betting apps in the United States.

As long as a user is a first-time customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, they are eligible to redeem this lucrative welcome bonus wagering on one of the best sports betting sites in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" link below to sign up for your new DraftKings Sportsbook account to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing your first $5 wager to redeem one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Register With DraftKings Promo Code To Get $200 For MLB Picks Instantly

New users can register with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 for MLB picks instantly to wager on MLB betting markets and bet types during the final month of the 2023 MLB regular season.

To get started, click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This takes you to the new customer registration portal at DraftKings Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. You also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the identity verification protocol at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Once verified, fund your new DraftKings Sportsbook account with a minimum qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of its quick and easy payment methods, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 first bet on any preferred betting market, including MLB picks, to instantly grab $200 in bonus bet credits.

Use DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 For MLB Picks Instantly

New bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 for MLB picks instantly to enjoy a robust sports betting experience as a new customer at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Once you've made your initial qualifying deposit of at least $5, place a $5 first bet on any preferred betting market, bet type, and odds without any wagering restrictions, earning $200 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets arrive as eight, $25 bonus bet credits, each available to wager for seven days until they expire. Make sure to use your bonus bets during their one-week active period.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional bonuses at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bonus bets used as a stake on any subsequent wagers will not be returned with any winnings.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to redeem the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly to wager MLB picks today.

Get $200 For MLB Picks Instantly Using DraftKings Promo Code

New customers can get $200 for MLB picks instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code by placing a $5 first bet at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Use your $5 first bet or any of your $200 bonus bets accrued to wager any preferred betting markets at DraftKings, including MLB picks, like MLB game odds, such as moneyline and run line. Head over to the MLB player props market to wager exciting anytime home run scorers, total pitcher strikeouts, and total bases. The MLB futures market is also filled with plenty of bet types, like World Series odds, providing ample betting markets to wager on at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code to place your $5 first bet as a new bettor at DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.