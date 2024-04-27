DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Celtics-Heat & More Saturday NBA Odds

Sports bettors can register a new DraftKings online sportsbook account using the DraftKings promo code during sign-up to qualify for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer available on one of the best sports betting apps in the country.

It's a great time in the sports calendar to sign up and take advantage of one of the premier sportsbook promo codes in the marketplace. The NBA and NHL playoffs are both underway, giving registered DraftKings customers access to wager hundreds of betting markets, bet types, and odds. Tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights return to host Game 3 after going up 2-0 against Dallas, so wager their Stanley Cup odds with a qualifying $5 cash wager or bonus bet.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to create a new DraftKings online sportsbook account using the DraftKings promo code during registration to qualify for this lucrative bet and get welcome bonus today.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook? Prestigious brand and friendly user experience 📆 Promo Last Updated April 27, 2024

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to receive a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer while wagering on one of the top sports betting sites.

Follow these steps to sign up and qualify for this bet and get welcome bonus at DraftKings:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete sign-up at DraftKings. There is no promo code to enter on the new customer sign-up portal. Once registered, make an initial deposit of at least $5 with any supported payment method available on one of the marketplace's best credit card betting sites. Finally, place a qualifying cash wager of $5 on any preferred betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.

How to Claim the $200 DraftKings Promo Code

Individuals can use the DraftKings promo code during registration and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly available on one of the top betting sites that accept PayPal.

The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 after evening the series at 1-1 without star forward Jimmy Butler. DraftKings customers can place a $5 qualifying cash wager or any bonus bet credit on NBA odds, including the Heat's moneyline odds, or choose to bet on NBA player props instead, such as Jaylen Brown total three-pointers.

NBA Championship odds for the Celtics are a bit more lucrative following their Game 2 loss to Miami. It's a good time to take advantage of this value on one of the best NBA betting sites before it shortens if Boston wins Game 3. Sign up with the DraftKings promo code now.

Bet on NBA & NHL Playoff Odds with the DraftKings Promo Code

As long as a player is physically present in a state with legal sports betting, at least 21 years old and a first-time customer at DraftKings, they can wager NBA and NHL playoff odds after signing up with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

Win or lose, bonus bets arrive instantly into a newly registered DraftKings account. Bonus bets are funded as eight, $25 bonus bet credits that expire after seven days. Any bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any earned winnings.

Bonus bets cannot be divided into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers at DraftKings. They are also prohibited from being used to opt into other ongoing promotions. All bonus bets have a 1x wagering requirement to fulfill before any resulting cash winnings can be withdrawn from DraftKings.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.