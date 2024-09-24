DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Instant Bonus Bets for Orioles-Yankees & Tuesday MLB

New sports bettors who register for an account using the DraftKings promo code will get $200 in bonus bets after a first bet of $5 or more. The bonus bets will be placed in your account instantly. Just use one of our BET NOW buttons to start the sign-up process.

Download one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace, use the DraftKings promo code offer to open an account and place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any preferred sports betting market available on DraftKings Sportsbook to receive $200 in bonus bets.

Tuesday's MLB slate is loaded with games, so take advantage of the final few days of the 2024 MLB regular season and place a qualifying $5 wager or bonus bet on the No Run First Inning game prop between the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. Claim one of the top sportsbook promos and place a wager on Aaron Judge's home run player prop at home against the Baltimore Orioles tonight.

First, though, tap one of the "BET NOW" buttons in our review to register using the DraftKings promo code today and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly after a first bet of $5 or more on one of the top PayPal betting sites.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets After $5 First Bet

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Sept. 24, 2024

Sports bettors can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to activate the Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets welcome offer. It's from one of the top online sports betting sites and it's easy to get:

Click on any "BET NOW" button on this review to load the bet-and-get welcome offer page at DraftKings Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields on the sign-up portal. You won't need to enter the DraftKings promo code. When you use one of our BET NOW buttons to register, the sports betting bonus will be automatically applied to your account. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 with any preferred banking method available on one of the top sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Place a qualifying cash wager of at least $5 to receive your $200 in instant bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code Terms & Conditions: How $200 Bonus Offer Works

You need to comply with several terms and conditions after signing up using the DraftKings promo code to claim $200 in bonus bets. You must be physically present in a state with legal sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer.

Here's how the DraftKings promo code offer works as a leader among NFL betting promos: After making an initial deposit of $5-plus into your account, place a qualifying cash wage of $5 or more on any sport to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager.

Bonus bets are distributed as eight $25 bet credits; each one expires after seven days. Bonus bets must be wagered straight and cannot be divided or combined on DraftKings Sportsbook. The bonus bet amount is not included in any returns or winnings and cannot be withdrawn, transferred or redeemed for cash. Bonus bets cannot be used as a stake on a qualifying wager.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and claim this generous Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer today.

Use DraftKings Promo Code to Bet on MLB, World Series Odds & More

New customers can bet on World Series odds with the DraftKings promo code after clicking on any "BET NOW" button on this page.

Dive into MLB futures markets and back an MLB team to win the 2024 World Series on DraftKings Sportsbook. Place a qualifying $5 cash wager or bonus bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers at +350 odds as the current betting favorites or grab more value by betting on the Houston Astros to win at +900 odds, available on one of the best MLB betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly after registering as a new player on DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.