DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instant Bonus Bets for Sunday NFL Odds & Player Props

Players can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly through the latest welcome offer available to new customers on DraftKings Sportsbook today.

Claim one of the best sportsbook promos in the country by tapping on any 'BET NOW" button on this page to register a new DraftKings Sportsbook account to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets to wager ahead of this weekend's NFL action.

Download one of the premier sports betting apps in the marketplace onto an iOS or Android mobile device. Then, sign up with the DraftKings promo code before placing a qualifying $5 cash wager on any sport, bet type, and odds to receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of the first bet placed on DraftKings Sportsbook.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 for NFL Odds

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Promo Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Nov. 17, 2024

New customers can register with the DraftKings promo code during sign-up to qualify for a lucrative bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer on one of the top credit card betting sites available. Follow our step-by-step guide below to expedite the registration process on DraftKings Sportsbook today:

Click or tap on any "BET NOW" button on this review to go to the DraftKings Sportsbook bet-and-get welcome bonus page. Enter your personal identifying information into the required fields on the new customer sign-up portal on DraftKings Sportsbook, which includes your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. The DraftKings promo code does not need to be manually entered during sign-up, meaning a newly registered customer automatically qualifies for this bet-and-get welcome bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 with any banking method supported on one of the best PayPal betting sites. Place a qualifying $5+ cash wager on any sport, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.

Bet on Sunday NFL Odds with the DraftKings Promo Code

Week 11 for NFL betting continues today, so bet on NFL odds with the DraftKings promo code ahead of the weekend's exciting games, like Ravens-Steelers and Chiefs-Bills.

Explore one of the most extensive NFL betting sites and bet on any of Sunday's games or the Monday Night Football matchup, a Battle of Texas between the Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys.

Click or tap on any "BET NOW" button on this page to register with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new customer on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of tonight's fight or any of the weekend's sports betting markets.

DraftKings Promo Code for Sunday, November 17

An individual who claims the DraftKings promo code is required to satisfy certain terms and conditions to become eligible for its bet-and-get welcome offer. This starts with being a new customer on DraftKings Sportsbook, physically present in a legal sports betting state, and at least 21 years old.

Fund a newly registered DraftKings Sportsbook account with a minimum $5 deposit with any banking method preferred. Then, place a qualifying $5+ cash wager on any sport, bet type, and odds without restriction.

Win or lose, a $5 first bet returns $200 in bonus bets instantly on one of the nation's best online sports betting sites. Bonus bets are funded as eight $25 bonus bet credits, each expiring after seven days in new DraftKings Sportsbook accounts.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn or transferred and do not get returned when staked on a winning wager settled on DraftKings Sportsbook. Tap on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly as a new DraftKings Sportsbook customer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.