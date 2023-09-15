DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly For College Football Betting

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs rekindle one of college football's oldest rivalries this weekend, when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon in college football Week 3 action. You can be ready to make your play on the college football odds with a $200 instant bonus by signing up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code, one of the best sportsbook promo codes available.

The latest welcome bonus from DraftKings Sportsbook is a limited time offer that earns you $200 in bonus bets when you make a first bet on DraftKings of at least $5. You can use your bonus bets to back the defending champion Bulldogs as they vie for a 20th straight victory, or make additional college football picks including wagers on college football national championship odds.

Click on the "Bet Now" link before to begin the sign-up process for this top sportsbook promo code, and grab $200 in bonus bets at one of the country's best mobile betting apps before this offer expires on September 18.

Bet $5, Get $200 In Bonus Bets With DraftKings Promo Code

This exclusive welcome offer through the DraftKings Promo Code is open to individuals who are at least 21 years old and present in a US state when sports betting is legal and DraftKings is licensed to take wagers via one of the top online sports betting sites.

Sports bettors in Kentucky awaiting the launch of legal online sports betting across the state on September 28 are welcome to pre-register now, and will be rewarded with an additional $200 in bonus bets that can be used to make wagers at DraftKings Kentucky Sportsbook on launch day.

Creating a new DraftKings Sportsbook is fast and easy. When you click on the "Bet Now" link, you will be redirected to DraftKings' online registration portal, where you will be asked to provide your name, mailing address, email address, and telephone number, as well as your DOB and the last four numbers of your SSN.

To activate the current DraftKings Promo Code, all you need to do is make a first deposit to your new DraftKings account using options like PayPal and credit cards, and place a first bet of at least $5 on any of the sports markets offered by DraftKings Sportsbook including Saturday's Gamecocks vs Bulldogs odds. You will be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets that you can use to make additional college football bets, and wagers on other sports including NFL picks and Super Bowl odds.

DraftKings Promo Code Instantly Earns You $200 In Bonus Bets

While many top sportsbook promo codes force you to wait hours or days to receive bonus bets, that is not the case when you sign up using the current DraftKings Promo Code.

After you create your new DraftKings account and make a first bet on DraftKings of $5, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. The bonus bets provided through this lucrative offer are delivered in $25 denominations, and are valid for seven days, with unused bets getting removed from your account upon expiration.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $200 Bonus With $5 First Bet

Conference clashes highlight the college football Week 3 schedule including three games featuring SEC rivalries. You can enjoy the excitement of SEC football with $200 in bonus bets when you sign up today using the DraftKings Promo Code.

Don't delay. Click the "Bet Now" link to open your new account using the DraftKings Promo Code, and claim a $200 bonus that will help you make more college football picks using DraftKings' top mobile betting app.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.