DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly For Conference Championship Best Bets

New customers can register with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL Conference Championship best bets while using one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

If a bettor is a first-time customer at DraftKings Promo Code, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, they qualify for this bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly on one of the top sports betting apps.

Use the "BET NOW" button above and sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code to place a $5 qualifying wager on any available online sports betting market to get $200 in bonus bets instantly today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly For Conference Championship Best Bets

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets instantly for Conference Championship best bets claiming one of the best online sportsbook promo codes available.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new DraftKings account today. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete the creation of a new DraftKings account.

After creating a new DraftKings account, fund it with a first-time qualifying deposit of at least $5 with any preferred payment methods supported, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly today.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $200 Instantly For Conference Championship Best Bets

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL Conference Championship best bets, in addition to a No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional opt-in offer, to get up to $350 in total bonus bets at DraftKings.

Place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any available online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets instantly at DraftKings. Bonus bet credit is provided as six $25 bonus bet credits, each with a seven-day expiration date.

Opt-in with up to a $50 qualifying cash wager on each eligible game day, up to three days per week, to get up to $150 in additional bonus bets. Every No Sweat SGP Every Day qualifying wager must contain at least three legs and be an SGP or SGPx placed prior to the final game starting on an eligible game day.

Bonus bet credits all possess a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning bettors must wager at least $200 before any withdrawal requests are eligible to process at DraftKings. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with any winnings earned and cannot be transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into other recurring promotional offers.

Get $200 Instantly For Conference Championship Best Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

New users get $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL Conference Championship best bets with the DraftKings Promo Code, plus up to $150 in additional bonus bets via No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional offers.

A $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager are all valid ways to begin placing bets at DraftKings. Bet on NFL odds, like moneyline and spread, or invest in NFL game props, like first-quarter moneyline and team total points.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up for a new DraftKings account using the DraftKings Promo Code at sign-up to qualify for this fantastic bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.