DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly For Divisional Round Best Bets

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL Divisional Round best bets available on one of the best sports betting apps in the marketplace.

As long as a bettor is physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at DraftKings, they qualify for this bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly welcome offer.

To claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes, click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up for a new DraftKings account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets instantly using the DraftKings Promo Code during registration today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $200 Instantly For Divisional Round Best Bets

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code and get $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL Divisional Round best bets while wagering on one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up and register a new DraftKings account today. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at DraftKings.

Once registered, fund your new DraftKings account with a first-time deposit of at least $5 with any of the available payment methods supported, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place a qualifying $5 first bet on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $200 Instantly For Divisional Round Best Bets

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL Divisional Round best bets and a No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional offer that allows new customers to opt-in for up to $150 in additional bonus bets.

A $5 qualifying cash wager can be placed on any preferred online sports betting market, bet type, and odds at DraftKings to seize $200 in bonus bets instantly. Bonus bets are funded as six $25 bonus bet credits that each expire after seven days after arriving in new DraftKings accounts.

New customers must opt-in to the No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional offer on each eligible game day, up to three days per week, while using a real cash wager, up to $50. Settling a qualifying wager as a loss returns a matching rebate, funding a single bonus bet credit into a new DraftKings account. All No Sweat SGP wagers must be placed with at least three legs as an SGP or SGPx and must be placed before the final game begins on an eligible game day slate.

Bonus bets contain a 1x playthrough requirement that must be met at DraftKings, so new users are required to wager at least $200 before any withdrawal requests can be processed on the DraftKings app or site. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at DraftKings.

Get $200 Instantly For Divisional Round Best Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

Sports bettors get $200 in bonus bets instantly for NFL Divisional Round best bets with the DraftKings Promo Code used during sign-up at DraftKings today.

Place a $5 qualifying wager, bonus bet, or any other real cash wager to start betting across an extensive selection of online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds at DraftKings, like NFL odds. Wager moneyline and spread, or check out NFL player props, including anytime touchdown scorer. You can also bet on Super Bowl odds.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register a new DraftKings account and place a $5 qualifying wager to get $200 in bonus bets instantly. Opt-in for a No Sweat SGP Every Day promotional offer on each eligible game day after registering a new DraftKings account with the DraftKings Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.