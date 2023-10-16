DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Instantly For MLB Picks

The battle for a berth in this year's World Series heats up on Monday night, as the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks clash in Game 1 of the ALCS. For sports bettors making MLB picks during this year's Postseason, a $200 instant bonus they can use to make additional wagers on the Phillies vs Diamondbacks odds is up for grabs by signing up today using the latest DraftKings Promo Code.

DraftKings has developed an enviable reputation for offering some of the top sportsbook promo codes in the industry, and the latest DraftKings Promo Code is no different. When you sign up today using the DraftKings Promo Code, and place a first bet of just $5, you will be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets that you can use to get in on all the action on the MLB odds, MLB player props, and World Series odds.

In addition, this lucrative first bet offer also qualifies you to claim an additional $150 in No Sweat same-game parlay bonuses that can be used on selected gamedays.

Click the "Bet Now" link to get started, and claim your $200 bonus by signing up using the DraftKings Promo Code.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks Hundreds In Bonuses

This welcome offer is open to new customers, who are at least 21 years old, and present in a US state where online sports betting is legal and DraftKings is licensed to accept wagers on one of the top sports betting apps.

Click on the "Bet Now" link to visit the DraftKings new customer registration portal, where you can open a new account by providing some basic personal information including your name, mailing address, telephone number, and email address.

When your new DraftKings account is created and verified, you can make a first deposit by credit cards or PayPal. You can then unlock $200 in bonus bets simply by making a first bet of at least $5 on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings including the ALCS series prices and World Series odds.

Instantly Claim $200 MLB Bonus With DraftKings Promo Code

Once you make your first bet on DraftKings of at least $5, your account on one of the top sports betting sites will be instantly credited with four bonus bets, each valued at $50, for a total of $200.

As part of the welcome offer activated by the DraftKings Promo Code, you also have the option to claim up to $150 in No Sweat same game parlay tokens. You can use one token per game, and when you wager on a same game parlay and it loses, you will be reimbursed with bonus bets equal to the value of the stake wagered on your same game parlay, up to a maximum of $50.

Bonus bets must be used within seven days, with any unused bonuses getting removed from your account upon expiry.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code In Time For Tonight's Games

The Philadelphia Phillies are vying to make a second straight trip to the World Series, but can expect to face a stiff challenge from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are unbeaten in five Postseason games so far this fall.

Regardless of which MLB powerhouse you are backing on the road to the World Series, you can add to the excitement of wagering on the MLB Postseason odds with a $200 bonus by signing up today using the DraftKings Promo Code.

Click the "Bet Now" link to claim your $200 bonus from one of the nation's top online MLB betting sites in time for tonight's first pitch.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.