DraftKings Promo Code: Get $350 For Best NFL Player Props

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $350 in bonus bets to bet on the best NFL player props on one of the top sports betting sites.

As long as a bettor is a first-time customer at DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the sportsbook is legal to operate, they are eligible to claim up to $350 in bonus bets with one of the best sportsbook promo codes to sign up for today.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link above to register using the DraftKings Promo Code and seize up to $350 in bonus bets today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $350 For Best NFL Player Props

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $350 in bonus bets for the best NFL player props on one of the most user-friendly sports betting apps today.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account today. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the last required fields to enter to satisfy the identity verification protocol at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the quick and easy payment methods supported at DraftKings Sportsbook, including PayPal and credit cards. Then, place an initial qualifying wager of at least $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $350 For Best NFL Player Props

New bettors can use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $350 for the best NFL player props on DraftKings Sportsbook now.

Once a $5 qualifying wager is placed, new customers receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. These arrive as eight, $25 bonus bet credits that are valid to wager with for seven days before expiring in new DraftKings Sportsbook accounts. New customers can also opt into three No Sweat Bet tokens, up to $150 in additional bonus bets, which become available to claim and redeem once a new DraftKings Sportsbook account has been created.

No Sweat Bet tokens are available to redeem on each eligible game day, up to three per week, by settling a losing qualifying wager, up to $50, totaling $150 in additional bonus bet credits to earn and use at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to claim and redeem the DraftKings Promo Code to grab up to $350 in total bonus bet credits to wager some of the best NFL player props.

Get $350 For Best NFL Player Props With The DraftKings Promo Code

New users can get $350 for the best NFL player props when they sign up today with the DraftKings Promo Code. This welcome offer gives you $200 in bonus bets instantly with a first bet of at least $5. It also gives you up to $150 in No Sweat Bets.

Once you get the $200 in bonus bets, you can use them to bet on any open sports betting market offered on DraftKings Sportsbook including NFL odds, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code.

Sign up today by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link below to become eligible to claim up to $350 in bonus bets after signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.