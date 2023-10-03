DraftKings Promo Code: Get $350 For MLB Playoffs Picks

Sports bettors can register with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $350 for MLB playoffs picks to wager using one of the top online sportsbook promo codes in the United States.

As long as a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and a first-time customer at DraftKings, they qualify to seize up to $350 in bonus bets to wager on one of the best sports betting apps available.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link using the DraftKings Promo Code to claim and redeem up to $350 in bonus bets using this latest welcome offer at DraftKings today.

Register With The DraftKings Promo Code To Get $350 For MLB Playoff Picks

New DraftKings users can register with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $350 for MLB playoffs picks available on one of the best sports betting sites.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link below to sign up as a new DraftKings bettor today. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at DraftKings, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to fulfill the identity verification protocol at DraftKings.

Then, once verified, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using any of the convenient payment methods available at DraftKings, like PayPal and credit cards. Afterward, place an initial qualifying wager of at least $5 to receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Get $350 For MLB Playoff Picks

New customers can use the DraftKings Promo Code and get $350 for MLB playoff picks markets and bet types at DraftKings.

After placing a $5 qualifying wager, new bettors get $200 in bonus bets instantly. These are credited as eight, $25 bonus bet credits that remain valid to wager with for seven days before expiring in newly registered DraftKings accounts. There is also the No Sweat Bet tokens to opt into and claim for up to $150 in additional bonus bets.

Bettors can redeem up to three No Sweat Bet tokens per week on each eligible game day when they settle a losing qualifying wager, up to $50 per token claimed. This totals $150 in additional bonus bets to seize and wager on top of the bet $5 to get $200 welcome bonus offered at DraftKings.

Click on the "BET NOW" registration link and use the DraftKings Promo Code to seize up to $350 in total bonus bets to wager on the best MLB picks for playoff matchups.

Get $350 For MLB Playoff Picks With The DraftKings Promo Code

New customers can get $350 in bonus bets for MLB playoff picks to wager with the DraftKings Promo Code, which includes two welcome bonuses to claim and redeem.

Any real money wager, a $5 qualifying wager, or bonus bets previously earned can be used to wager the extensive selection of sports betting markets and bet types at DraftKings, including MLB odds. You can also bet on MLB player props, like total bases or players to hit a home run.

Register with the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to remain qualified to claim and redeem up to $350 in total bonus bets when you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.