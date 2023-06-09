DraftKings Promo Code - Get Ready For The Weekend With $200 In Bonus Bets

The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final dominate the sports schedule this weekend, and you can be ready with $200 in bonus bets with the latest DraftKings Promo Code.

This DraftKings Promo Code is designed as a welcome offer for new customers, and instantly unlocks $200 in bonus bets when you place a wager of $5 or more on any of the hundreds of sports betting markets available at the country's best NBA betting site. This lucrative offer is one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

Sign Up Using The DraftKings Promo Code And Claim $200 In Bonus Bets

The DraftKings Promo Code is available to new customers who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings Sportsbook is legal and licensed to operate, except New York.

Just click on the "BET NOW" link provided below to start the sign-up process on the DraftKings Sportsbook registration website. As part of the registration process for one of the best sports betting apps, you will be asked to provide some basic information, including your name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN.

Once your DraftKings Sportsbook account is created, all you need to do is make a deposit of at least $5 and place a first bet of at least $5 to activate the DraftKings Promo Code and claim $200 in bonus bets at one of the best NHL betting sites in the industry.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Claim $200 In Bonus Bets For Tonight's Game

After placing your first bet of $5 or more, DraftKings Sportsbook takes care of the rest.

Once your first bet is settled, $200 in bonus bets will be added to your account that you can use to get in on NBA odds, NHL odds, MLB player props, and parlays using one of the best sports betting apps available.

Your account will be quickly credited with eight $25 bonus bets, totaling $200 in bonus bet credits. Each bonus bet must be used in the $25 denomination, and the bonus bet amount is not included in any winnings. Keep in mind that unused bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code link below to get in on Stanley Cup odds action with one of the best credit card betting sites in the industry.

Claim $200 In Bonus Bets With The DraftKings Promo Code

Millions of sports betting fans will be glued to their screens this weekend as the Stanley Cup Finals and NBA Finals continue, and you can take advantage of all the NBA odds and NHL odds with the latest DraftKings Promo Code welcome bonus designed for new customers.

Sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code, place a $5 first bet, and you'll receive $200 in bonus bet credits that you can use on this weekend's games.

Whether you are a fan of the action on the ice, and looking to add to your sports betting experience by getting in on the Stanley Cup odds, or following the action on the NBA odds as the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets continue their battle in the NBA Finals, DraftKings has got you covered with one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes available on one of the top PayPal betting sites today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.