DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly for March 27 Betting

Individuals new to DraftKings Sportsbook can use the DraftKings promo code during registration to qualify for a Bet $5, Get $150 in instant bonus bets welcome offer available on one of the best online sportsbook promo codes in legal sports betting states.

As long as a sports bettor is physically present in a state with legal online sports betting, a first-time customer at DraftKings, and at least 21 years old, they can claim this generous bet and get welcome bonus while using one of the top sports betting sites in the country.

Clemson's win over a high-octane Baylor offense in the Round of 32 during March Madness could give the Tigers enough momentum to extend their win streak in the Sweet 16. Meanwhile, other popular underdogs that made it out of Round 1, like James Madison and Utah State, were dominated by powerhouse teams like Duke and Purdue in Round 2.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up and place a $5 qualifying cash wager to unlock $150 in bonus bets today with the DraftKings promo code -- one of the best March Madness betting promos.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook? Prestigious brand and friendly user experience 📆 Promo Last Updated March 27, 2024

New customers can sign up with the DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly while wagering on one of the best sports betting apps.

Register a new DraftKings online sportsbook account today by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter in order to complete the registration process at DraftKings. After signing up, make an initial deposit of at least $5 or more into your new DraftKings online sportsbook account, using any available payment methods on one of the premier credit card betting sites. Then, place a $5 qualifying real money wager on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds at DraftKings to get $150 in bonus bets instantly.

Bet on NBA Wednesday Odds & March Madness Sweet 16 with DraftKings

New DraftKings users can wager March Madness odds with $150 in bonus bets after registering with the DraftKings promo code, which is one of the best college basketball betting promos available to claim.

The first round had upsets galore, while the Round of 32 saw the majority of top seeds handle business and cover large point spreads. A team to invest in during the Sweet 16 could be Clemson, which hit a lull mid-season but has since rounded into form during March Madness. The Tigers will take on the 2-seed Arizona Wildcats in the West Region, which looks like a good value to wager on.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and qualify for a lucrative Bet $5, Get $150 in instant bonus bets welcome offer today.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings promo code to claim a Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly welcome offer on one of the top PayPal betting sites in the marketplace.

After placing at least a $5 real cash wager on any preferred market and odds at DraftKings, $150 in bonus bets are funded instantly into an eligible account. Bonus bets arrive as six $25 bonus bets that expire after seven days.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at DraftKings. Bonus bets staked on subsequent wagers are not returned with earned winnings. Bonus bets are also ineligible to use as a qualifying wager to claim this welcome offer.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.