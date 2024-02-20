DraftKings Promo Code | Grab a $1000 Bonus for NCAAB Odds, NHL Betting & More

It's a jam-packed Tuesday night for college basketball fans, with several of the top-ranked teams in action. No. 15 Creighton vs No. 1 UConn, No. 25 BYU vs No. 11 Baylor and Missouri vs. No. 5 Tennessee are just a few of the key games that sports fans can wager on. New users looking to bet on any of these fantastic matchups can secure a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 with the latest DraftKings promo code.

If your first wager with DraftKings Sportsbook happens to settle as a loss, get a bonus bet returned to you of equal value up to $1,000.

With six college basketball games taking place this evening, plus a full slate of NHL action, there's never been a better time to get started with one of the best sportsbook promo codes. Click on any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started with the DraftKings promo code today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Get a $1K No Sweat First Bet Today

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code $1,000 No Sweat First Bet 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose DraftKings Sportsbook? Prestigious brand and friendly user experience 📆 Promo Last Updated February 20, 2024

Ready to get started with one of the best sports betting sites? Simply follow the step-by-step instructions below to begin your registration with DraftKings Sportsbook, claiming your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet in the process.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to begin the sign-up process. Enter key account details like name, date of birth, last four digits of your SSN, etc. The $1,000 DraftKings promo code will automatically be applied to your account during the sign-up process as long as you use one of the featured registration links located on this page. No physical promo code is required. Make a minimum deposit of at least $5.

Once you have completed all the steps below and made your first deposit, you can place your first wager on any of the latest college basketball odds, hockey odds or other sports market of your choosing to secure the No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000 DraftKings promo code.

$1,000 DraftKings Promo Code Terms & Conditions

Sports bettors can use the DraftKings promo code and get a No Sweat First Bet welcome offer up to $1,000 as the latest welcome offer available at DraftKings.

Settling a qualifying wager, up to $1,000, results in a matching rebate in the form of a bonus bet funded into a new DraftKings account. Bonus bet credit is sent within 24 hours of settling a losing first bet, containing a seven-day expiration date. Bonus bets cannot be transferred, withdrawn or used to opt into other ongoing promotional offers available at Draftkings.

Bonus bet credit contains a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning a bettor must wager an equivalent amount received via bonus bet before any withdrawal transactions are accepted at DraftKings. Any bonus bet credit staked on a subsequent wager does not get returned with any winnings earned.

New customers can also opt-in with a qualifying cash wager to take advantage of the All Sport Same Game Parlay Insurance promotional offer. After opting in, new users can use their Same Game Parlay Insurance token to place a Same Game Parlay wager with at least three legs. It must be a minimum of -300 odds or longer (-200, +100, etc.) and if only one leg loses, the stake is returned as a single bonus bet credit.

Click any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page to get started with the DraftKings promo code today.

Bet on Creighton vs. UConn & More College Basketball Odds with $1K DraftKings Promo Code

With a record of 24-2, the UConn Huskies are looking to strengthen their hold on the No. 1 seed in the nation with a key victory over the Creighton Bluejays. With March Madness right around the corner, NCAAB programs all around the country are looking to solidify their spots in the bracket.

In addition to Creighton-UConn, you also have Tennessee-Missouri, San Diego State-Utah, TCU-Texas Tech, Baylor-BYU and San Francisco-St. Mary's CA. All of these games represent great college basketball betting opportunities, especially when factoring in the $1,000 DraftKings promo code available to all new users.

Looking ahead, the NBA regular season returns on Thursday night following its All-Star Break hiatus. Knicks-76ers, Thunder-Clippers or Lakers-Warriors all have the makings of good matchups. Full NBA odds and NHL odds can be viewed inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app after you finish the sign-up process.

Don't miss this easy chance to secure up to $1,000 in bonus bets with one of the top sports betting apps on the market. Click any of the BET NOW buttons on this page to get started with the DraftKings promo code and secure the $1K No Sweat First Bet offer.





This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.