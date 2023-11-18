DraftKings Promo Code: Grab A $150 Welcome Bonus

Gather round for the weekend and use the DraftKings Promo Code to grab a $150 welcome bonus today. By using one of the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes on the market, you'll get $150 in bonus bets, plus a daily No Sweat SGP bet, when you place your first wager of at least $5. For such a small amount, you're definitely going to pack a punch with this welcome offer.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Grab A $150 Welcome Bonus

New users can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to grab a $150 welcome bonus, plus get a No Sweat SGP bet every single day.

To get started on one of the most popular online sportsbooks, click on the "BET NOW" button located below. You will then be guided to the DraftKings new user registration page where you will be required to give some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so you'll need to enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN when prompted to do so.

Once you complete the registration and verification processes, you can make your first deposit on one of the most trusted credit card betting sites. The minimum qualifying deposit amount at DraftKings is $5, and that's all you need to complete the transaction on this welcome offer.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Grab A $150 Welcome Bonus

Let's find out the details on how to use the DraftKings Promo Code and grab a $150 welcome bonus, plus a No Sweat SGP bet every day.

Using this promo code is quite simple and easy. Just place your first wager of $5 and the $150 in bonus bets and daily No Sweat SGP bet are yours instantly – that's it. The bonus bets can be used on any sports betting market and the entirety of them must be used within seven days or they will expire on one of the most reliable PayPal betting sites.

Grab A $150 Welcome Bonus With The DraftKings Promo Code

Now is the best time to grab a $150 welcome bonus with the DraftKings Promo Code, plus get a No Sweat SGP bet each day.

Saturday has more than enough action on the sports calendar to keep everyone occupied. Looking at the college football odds, we'll get a few matchups featuring ranked teams including #1 Georgia at #17 Tennessee, #22 Utah at #17 Arizona, and #21 Kansas State at #25 Kansas. On the NBA hardwood, you can bet on NBA odds for matchups like the New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls, and the Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks. On the NHL ice, there are 13 games featuring the Minnesota Wild at Ottawa Senators early at 11 am EST, an afternoon matinee between the Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers, and the New York Rangers making the trip across the Hudson River to face the New Jersey Devils, providing plenty of NHL odds opportunities.

In addition to all of the great sports action this weekend, it's a good time to remind you that college basketball is back in action. Place your first wager there, or anywhere else, in order to kick in the welcome offer to get your $150 in bonus bets, plus a daily No Sweat SGP bet.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.