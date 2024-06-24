DraftKings Promo Code: Instantly Grab up to $300 in Bonus Bets for Oilers-Panthers

Sports bettors can start their Monday using the DraftKings promo code offer to receive up to $300 in total bonus bets for Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, MLB odds or on the ongoing Euros and Copa America group stages.

One of the top sportsbook promos in America, the DraftKings promo code allows you to unlock various amounts of bonus bets based on the state you are located in.

New users located in IA, IL, LA, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, VT and WY get their choice of $150, $200 or $300 in bonus bets (by betting $5, $10 or $50). All other states only have access to the bet $5, get $150 offer.

Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals is center stage tonight, as the Oilers look to pull off the near-impossible comeback after being 3-0 down. You can also wager on the Copa America, 2024 Euros or any of tonight's MLB odds.

DraftKings Promo Code Details

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Offer Bet & Get up to $300 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated June 24, 2024

It's a great time for new customers, who are at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings legally operates, to use these steps to sign up for a new account with the DraftKings promo code at one of the most popular sports betting sites:

1. Click on the "BET NOW" below to begin the process of signing up for a new account.

2. This will take you to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process.

3. Make a first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $5 at DraftKings using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

4. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at DraftKings.

Bet on NHL Stanley Cup Game 7 Odds with $300 DraftKings Promo Code

Monday is always the best day to use the DraftKings promo code to get up to $300 in bonus bets, and you'll have plenty of spots on which to land your first bet with a number of MLB matchups plus Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Using one of the best MLB betting promos has never been easier – because all it takes to get those bonus bets is a simple $5+ wager. Get it started up early with MLB games and then have bonus bets to use all day and the rest of the week!

Get signed up for a new account at DraftKings, place a first-time wager and receive up to $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Terms & Conditions

At this point, after creating and funding your account, it's a good time to brush up on the DraftKings promo code terms and conditions.

All you need to do is place a first-time wager of $5+, and whether it wins or loses, you will receive bonus bets. As mentioned previously mentioned, the bonus bet amount can vary based on the state that you are located in. However, all new users will have access to at least $150 in bonus bets.

Keep in mind that you will have seven days to use your bonus bets or they will expire.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.