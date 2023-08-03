DraftKings Promo Code - Land A $150 Welcome Offer For Hall Of Fame Game Odds

New users can claim the DraftKings Promo Code to land a $150 welcome offer today using one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

When you redeem the DraftKings Promo Code, you seize $150 in bonus bets instantly when you place a first bet of at least $5 on Hall of Fame Game odds today. As long as you are a new DraftKings Sportsbook customer, physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, and at least 21 years old, you are eligible to claim this excellent $150 welcome bonus right now.

Click on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up and create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account to claim one of the best sportsbook promo codes available today.

Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Land A $150 Welcome Offer For Hall Of Fame Game Odds

You can sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to land a $150 welcome offer today when you place your first bet of at least $5 on any preferred MLB betting markets being offered on one of the best sports betting apps.

Start your registration by clicking on the "BET NOW" link below. This takes you to the new user sign-up portal at DraftKings Sportsbook, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter in order to be fully verified to access your new account.

Once verified, access your new DraftKings Sportsbook account to make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $5 using top options like PayPal and credit cards to seize $150 in bonus bets instantly as soon as you place your $5 first bet.

Use The DraftKings Promo Code And Land A $150 Welcome Offer For Hall Of Fame Game Odds

New customers can use the DraftKings Promo Code and land a $150 welcome offer today as soon as you place your $5 first bet on Hall of Fame Game odds today.

All you need to do to secure $150 in bonus bets is place your first $5 wager on any preferred betting market and bet type available at DraftKings Sportsbook. You earn $150 in bonus bet credits as soon as your first $5 wager is placed, which makes this one of the best welcome offers available at any online sportsbook in the country.

Bonus bets are sent to your new DraftKings Sportsbook account as six $25 bonus bet credits. Bonus bets are valid for seven days before they expire in your new account, so make sure to wager them while they remain active.

Click on the "BET NOW" button below to claim the DraftKings Promo Code to receive $150 in bonus bets instantly when you wager on NFL odds today.

Land A $150 Welcome Offer For Hall Of Fame Game Odds With The DraftKings Promo Code

You can land a $150 welcome offer for Hall of Fame Game odds today with the DraftKings Promo Code as part of its exclusive welcome offer available to new customers at DraftKings Sportsbook.

You can also wager on any of the vast number of MLB betting markets and bet types at DraftKings, ranging from daily MLB odds, like moneylines and totals, to MLB player props that include the popular anytime home run scorer prop bet. Once you receive your bonus, use it to wager on popular markets like MLB game props, such as alternate spreads, first pitch velocity, and much more.

Use any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to claim the DraftKings Promo Code to land a $150 welcome bonus as soon as you place a $5 first bet at DraftKings Sportsbook today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.