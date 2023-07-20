DraftKings Promo Code – Register For $150 In Bonus Bets Today

What a Thursday this is to be a sports fan! The Women's World Cup begins play today, as does the PGA Tour for The Open Championship, and there are 10 MLB games on the diamond.

With a jam-packed sports docket like that, this is the perfect time to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets when you register on one of the top sports betting sites. When you use one of the best sportsbook promo codes, you'll get your sports betting journey started off on the right foot.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code To Register For $150 In Bonus Bets Today

To get started on one of the best sports betting apps, click on the "BET NOW" located below. This will take you to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you will be asked to provide your name, email address, physical address, and phone. In order to verify your identity, you will also have to give your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN.

Now that you have completed the registration and verification pages, you can make your first minimum qualifying deposit of $5. This is what makes DraftKings one of the top sportsbook codes in that you're only wagering $5 to get $150 in bonus. You simply cannot beat this deal.

Use DraftKings Promo Code To Register For $150 In Bonus Bets Today

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code on one of the top PayPal betting sites, all it takes is a first-time $5 wager to get those $150 in bonus bets. Most of the other sports betting apps only have a first-bet welcome offer that applies if your first bet loses – this is certainly not the case with DraftKings. Whether your first bet wins or loses, you still get the $150 in bonus bets.

It should be noted that the bonus will come to your account shortly after your first wager, and they will come in the form of six separate $25 bonus bets adding up to $150. The bonus bets can be used in nearly every market (exceptions to odds/profit boosts previously attached) must be used within seven days or they will expire.

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code To Register For $150 In Bonus Bets

Alright, this is your time to shine! Now that you have used the DraftKings Promo Code and placed your first bet of $5, you're ready to hit ground running on one of the best credit card betting sites.

There are 10 MLB games on the diamond today, with seven of them taking place in the afternoon. The Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves is a great place to land your first bet on MLB odds during the day or maybe it's the St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs in the nighttime. The Women's World Cup also starts today, and it's never too early to get your bets in on the United States Women's National Team in their matchup tomorrow against Vietnam. And we can't forget about golfers swinging it out at The Open Championship.

Whichever way you decide to go first, make sure you use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets after placing your first wager of at least $5.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.