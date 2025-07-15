BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Grab $150 Bonus for 2025 All-Star Game Odds Tuesday

New customers can sign with BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to win $150 in bonus bets and wager on Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game odds right now.

Baseball best meet up at Truist Field in Atlanta tonight as the American League and National League square off in the MLB All-Star Game. You can step up to the plate tonight with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 for your shot to win $150 in bonus bets.

When you sign up in MI, NJ, PA, and WV sign up for a new BetMGM account using one of the best sportsbook promos in baseball, you'll get the chance to place a first-time wager of $5, and if it wins, you'll get $150 in bonus bets. In other BetMGM states, you'll use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA), place a first-time wager, and if it doesn't win, you'll get bonus bets back in the amount of your first wager – up to $1,500.

All eyes will be on tonight's All-Star Game and you can get in on the action at one of the top sports betting apps. If you are using the ROTOBG150 welcome offer, try to find an easier bet to cash in on so you can claim the $150 in bonus bets to use on the ASG.

However, if you are using the ROTOSPORTS/ROTOBONUS welcome offer, this is a perfect opportunity to swing away with an All-Star wager; because even if you don't win your wager, you'll still walk off the field with bonus bets (up to $1,500) in tow.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - Sign Up & Win $150 in Bonus Bets Today

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: July 15, 2025

Join using one of top MLB betting promos in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign-Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS (ROTOBONUS in KY & MA) as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use your preferred payment options with one of the leading credit card betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo: Terms & Conditions for Tuesday, July 15

After using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to open an account if you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, you will get $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place your first wager on one of the top PayPal betting sites. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today.

BetMGM Bonus Code To Wager On 2025 All-Star Game Lines and Props

The MLB All-Star Game will have the attention of the sports world tonight as the game's best meet in the annual Midsummer Classic. BetMGM has you ready to go for all of the festivities in Atlanta, and you can wager on these MLB odds in a number of different ways tonight at BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code Best Bets for Tuesday, July 15, 2025

MLB: AL vs. NL in All-Star Game in Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET

AL vs. NL in All-Star Game in Atlanta, 8 p.m. ET WNBA: Fever at Sun, 8 p.m. ET; hit nothing but net with one of the greatest WNBA betting sites

Fever at Sun, 8 p.m. ET; hit nothing but net with one of the greatest WNBA betting sites WNBA: Mystics at Sparks, 10 p.m. ET.

The game's two top pitchers, the Tigers' Tarik Skubal for the AL and the Pirates' Paul Skenes for the NL will take the mound to start at Truist Field in Atlanta for tonight's All-Star Game. Feel free to wager on them tonight when using one of the best MLB betting promos.

The starting lineups feature the game's biggest names including the AL's Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. and the NL's Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuna and Francisco Lindor.

Whether your sports is baseball or basketball, get started with the BetMGM promo code and sign up for a new account today.