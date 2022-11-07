DraftKings Promo Code: Ravens vs Saints Predictions Tonight

With one game remaining on the NFL Week 9 slate, there is still time to take advantage of the generous welcome offer with the DraftKings Promo Code.

When you use the DraftKings Promo Code to bet on Ravens vs. Saints predictions tonight, new users will get a chance to win $200 in free bets.

As long as you are a new DraftKings Sportsbook user, at least 21 years of age, and physically located in a state where the platform is licensed to operate, you will qualify for the DraftKings Promo Code, one of the best sports betting promos available.

How Do I Sign Up With The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet On Ravens vs. Saints Predictions Tonight?

You can easily sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code to bet on Ravens vs. Saints predictions on one of the best sports betting sites tonight by clicking on the direct sign-up link on this page.

When you perform this action, you will be rerouted to the DraftKings Sportsbook registration page to begin the new user registration process. Upon signing up, you will be asked to enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number.

You will also be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes. The next step is to make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the DraftKings Promo Code. Doing so will automatically apply the welcome offer to your account so you can immediately use it.

Win $200 in free bets on Ravens vs. Saints predictions tonight by signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code at the link below now.

Using The DraftKings Promo Code To Bet On Ravens vs. Saints Predictions Tonight

Using the DraftKings Promo Code, you will not only get a chance to win $200 in free bets, but you will also gain access to one of the best NFL betting apps.

When you place a $5 pregame moneyline wager on Ravens vs. Saints predictions for tonight's Week 9 MNF matchup, you will win $200 in free bets if your original moneyline bet settles as a winner. You can expect to get your $200 in free bets immediately following the settlement of your winning moneyline bet.

Furthermore, your free bets will be credited to your account in the form of eight free bets worth $25 each, equalling $200 in free bets. Free bets can be used on any open sports betting market offered at DraftKings Sportsbook with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

Get your chance to win $200 in free bets now by registering for a new account with the DraftKings Promo Code at the link below.

If you live in Maryland or Ohio, sports betting on DraftKings Sportsbook will be coming your way shortly. Sign up with the DraftKings Maryland Promo Code or the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code for generous pre-live offers.

Bet On Ravens vs. Saints Predictions Tonight With The DraftKings Promo Code

One of the best parts about the DraftKings Promo Code is that if your moneyline bet wins, you will get $200 in free bets in addition to the cash payout from your initial wager.

One of the best NFL Week 9 picks that you can make with the DraftKings Promo Code to win $200 in free bets is on the Ravens -130 moneyline since the Ravens are 3-1 on the road this season and winners of three of their past four games overall, including two straight victories.

If you bet $5 on the Ravens -125 moneyline and it wins, you will get a $9 cash payout in addition to your $200 in free bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code.

Click through the link below to sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code right now for your chance to win $200 in free bets on Ravens vs. Saints predictions tonight.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.